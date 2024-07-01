Tartu 2024 'Summer Celebration' concert set for August 3

Tartu.
Tartu. Source: Tartu 2024
On Saturday, August 3, Tartu 2024's "Summer Celebration" will take place on the city's Car-Free Avenue with a concert titled "Arts of Survival at the Crossroads." The show, which includes several renowned Estonian artists will tell the story of Tartu's survival. The evening ends with a concert by the Estonian metal and punk band Winny Puhh.

Tanel Jonas, the artistic director of the Tartu 2024 Summer Celebration believes that the concept of crossroads, holds a significant and powerful place in Estonian history.

"When thinking about the history of Tartu and Estonia, it seems almost impossible that our small nation and Tartu have survived at the crossroads of traditions, cultures, and complex history," said Jonas. "At the same time, Tartu has surpassed itself and developed into a strong bearer of cultural vision – holding the title of European Capital of Culture Tartu 2024."

The concert on August 3 will include a number of well-known songs from Estonia, including "Kaua sa kannatad",  "Segased lood," "Ära möödu must lähedalt," "Sepa kahurikuul" and "Armastus päästab maailma."

 "It is important to highlight Tartu and Southern Estonia, and we hope to unite the audience with songs that also tell the story of the Tartu 2024 creative concept 'Arts of Survival,'" said musical director Siim Aimla.

The Tartu 2024 Summer Celebration begins on August 3 at 10 p.m. on the city's Car-Free Avenue (Autovabaduse puiestee).

Editor: Michael Cole

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

