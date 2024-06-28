New art tours explore life on the peripheries in Southern Estonia

News
"Route Diverse." Source: Danel Rinaldo
News

Starting this Saturday (June 29), a series of art tours exploring life on the peripheries and presenting Southern Estonia as a culturally rich and diverse region are set to begin. "Route Diverse" takes in three distinct exhibition venues with the tour bus itself also providing a unique artistic experience.

"Route Diverse" ("Maailma Maaliin") is a unique art experience that It takes the audience on a special bus tour to discover the peripheral areas of Southern Estonia. From June to September, a total of 30 art journeys will be conducted, some of which will be in English.

Helena Krinal, the artistic director of Route Diverse, describes the art journey as a colorful collaboration between artists and local people. "For about four years, we have been shaping this experience together with people from various fields, countries of origin, and diverse cultural backgrounds from Southern Estonia. Now, we have created an immersive art experience that invites exploration of the peripheral nature of Southern Estonia and the fringes of human existence – be it our relationship with non-human creatures, the supernatural, or our own local surroundings," Krinal explained.

"Laima Jaunzema, a renowned performance artist from Latvia, has designed both the interior of the bus and the time spent on it, transforming the bus into an intriguing character. During the Route Diverse art journey, the bus ride is not merely a means of transportation but an integral part of the art program," Krinal added.

The three-and-a-half-hour journey begins at Valga railway station and continues to Ähijärve, where Jane Remm's nature installation in Karula National Park invites visitors to explore what non-human creatures – birds, insects, and fish – consider home. Visitors can crawl into human-sized nests and burrows to experience the world from a different perspective.

"Route Diverse" Source: Danel Rinaldo

From Ähijärve, the culture bus heads to Hargla Community Culture House (Hargla Maakultuurimaja), where a sound installation by American artist Patrick Tubin McGinley, will be unveiled exclusively for the tour. Inspired by encounters with the supernatural and the unexplained by people of diverse cultural backgrounds living in Southern Estonia, this audio experience brings together the spirits of Koikküla, ancestors hidden in Ghanaian ants, a Roma grandmother, and many others.

The art journey finally circles back to Valga railway station, where Barbara Lehtna's spatial installation explores how to live in a city that statistics suggest people do not want to live in. Lehtna's work is influenced by her nearly 20-years of personal experience with Valga and is based on interviews she conducted by approaching strangers in playgrounds, cafés, the railway station, and other places besides.

"Route Diverse" is part of the European Capital of Tartu 2024 main program.

More information about the art journey schedule, including tours held in English, can be found on the "Route Diverse" website here.

"Route Diverse." Source: Danel Rinaldo

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

watch on etv

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:04

The Jesus and Mary Chain's Jim Reid: Our music is not tied to any time period

17:55

New art tours explore life on the peripheries in Southern Estonia

17:25

Estonian showjumper My Relander and horse Expert qualify for Paris Olympics

16:28

SDE chairman: Current coalition could continue

15:55

Parmas: No reason for prosecution to complain about Port of Tallinn outcome

15:43

Michal: I am running for prime minister

15:25

Spiritualized, Daddy G and Puuluup to perform at Station Narva Festival

15:12

Estonian Defense Forces and Navy leadership roles officially handed over on Friday Updated

14:54

Scientists studying effect of insects on Tartu's mown lawns

14:26

Estonia's Mark Lajal to make first career Grand Slam appearance at Wimbledon

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

01:24

Kaja Kallas confirms EU top job nomination Updated

27.06

Reform Party faces two options when replacing Kaja Kallas

27.06

Photos: French helicopter carrier Mistral arrives in Tallinn

07:28

Kallas wants general assembly to elect new Reform Party leader

27.06

Court acquits Port of Tallinn accused Updated

27.06

Tartu 2024 | Enter Woodland Spirits: Reviving ancient folklore with modern art

27.06

Kaja Kallas' looming EU appointment leaves Reform in power vacuum

12:51

Reform Party to nominate new prime ministerial candidate on Saturday

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo