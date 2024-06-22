Gallery: 2024 Tartu Song Festival final rehearsals underway

Final rehearsals were in full swing on Saturday morning for the 2024 Tartu Song Festival "Õnn ja rõõm" ("Happiness and Joy"). During the festival, a total of 9,914 choir singers and musicians will perform together under the famous arch, with the expert guidance of 411 conductors.

The choir singers and musicians have traveled to Tartu from all over Estonia and beyond. The largest number of singers will be in the children's choir category, with nearly 3,000 children involved. The youngest of all are still in kindergarten.

The 2024 Tartu Song Festival is the culmination of a week-long music and dance celebration in Tartu, which began with last week's Dance Festival "Juure juures."

The festival can be seen live on ETV's Jupiter service from 6 p.m. on Saturday here.

