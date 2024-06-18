Free concerts in Tartu on Tuesday as 2024 Song and Dance Festival continues

News
Tartu Song and Dance Festival.
Tartu Song and Dance Festival. Source: Uku Peterson
News

Throughout Tuesday, there will be a series of free live concerts in Tartu as the week-long 2024 Tartu Song and Dance Festival continues. The day culminates with the concert and dance party "Laia ilma peal" at the Vanemuine Concert Hall.

"In the spirit of the festival week, concerts and singing in the open air provide a moment to be curious, to come together and celebrate folk culture with friends from both near and far," said Sander Tamm, project manager of the Tartu Song Festival.

The music in Tartu begins at midday on Tuesday, when the Baltic Youth String Orchestra will perform in front of the Kaubamaja shopping mall.

This is followed by a performance from the Estonian-Ukrainian Singing Circle in Pirogov Park from 1 p.m. At 2 p.m., the Elva Music School accordion ensemble will entertain the crowds from the Emajõgi River promenade.

The evening's entertainment kicks off at 5 p.m., when the Tampere and Pori Vingerpussid  are set to perform alongside folk dance group Ülelahedad in Pirogov Park.

At 6 p.m., traditional runo song ensemble Väike Hellero will perform on the Emajõgi River promenade and at 7 p.m., Oskar Nursi will play in front of Kaubamaja. 

The day ends with the evening concert and dance party "Laia ilma peal" at the Vanemuine Concert Hall, where a combined orchestra of 19 Latvian, 37 Lithuanian and 32 Estonian young musicians will take to the stage.

During the hour-long show, songs from Malaysia, New Zealand, France, Latin America, Spain, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia will all be performed. The evening will be hosted by Jalmar Vabarna.

The event is free for everyone to attend. More information about the 2024 Tartu Song and Dance Festival is available here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

watch on etv

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:24

Pärnu's Koidula Park reopens after comprehensive renovation

12:55

Gallery: BFM announces best student films

12:34

University professor found guilty of espionage against Estonian state

12:33

Estonian swimmer Jefimova storms into Euro semi-finals in Belgrade

12:22

French choir performs Veljo Tormis' 'Forgotten Peoples' in Tartu

11:53

Independent tracker could monitor Estonia's fuel market to ensure fair prices

11:24

Equality commissioner spending €700,000 to study effects of AI

10:55

Free concerts in Tartu on Tuesday as 2024 Song and Dance Festival continues

10:25

Naps at kindergartens voluntary by law but reality often different

09:55

First chanterelles and boletus ready to be picked

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

17.06

Animal behavior expert: Puppy yoga can traumatize dogs for life

17.06

State secretary: Kallas not obligated to resign if designated EC candidate

17.06

Inflow of cheap Chinese goods hurting Estonian traders' competitiveness

16.06

EKRE chair: We need to halve Ukraine aid, send immigrants home, cut taxes

10.06

Watch: Euro 2024 fixtures live on ERR's channels

17.06

Infortar makes voluntary takeover offer to Tallink shareholders

17.06

Political analyst sees no prospect in Estonia for new conservative force

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo