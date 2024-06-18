Free concerts in Tartu on Tuesday as 2024 Song and Dance Festival continues

Throughout Tuesday, there will be a series of free live concerts in Tartu as the week-long 2024 Tartu Song and Dance Festival continues. The day culminates with the concert and dance party "Laia ilma peal" at the Vanemuine Concert Hall.

"In the spirit of the festival week, concerts and singing in the open air provide a moment to be curious, to come together and celebrate folk culture with friends from both near and far," said Sander Tamm, project manager of the Tartu Song Festival.

The music in Tartu begins at midday on Tuesday, when the Baltic Youth String Orchestra will perform in front of the Kaubamaja shopping mall.

This is followed by a performance from the Estonian-Ukrainian Singing Circle in Pirogov Park from 1 p.m. At 2 p.m., the Elva Music School accordion ensemble will entertain the crowds from the Emajõgi River promenade.

The evening's entertainment kicks off at 5 p.m., when the Tampere and Pori Vingerpussid are set to perform alongside folk dance group Ülelahedad in Pirogov Park.

At 6 p.m., traditional runo song ensemble Väike Hellero will perform on the Emajõgi River promenade and at 7 p.m., Oskar Nursi will play in front of Kaubamaja.

The day ends with the evening concert and dance party "Laia ilma peal" at the Vanemuine Concert Hall, where a combined orchestra of 19 Latvian, 37 Lithuanian and 32 Estonian young musicians will take to the stage.

During the hour-long show, songs from Malaysia, New Zealand, France, Latin America, Spain, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia will all be performed. The evening will be hosted by Jalmar Vabarna.

The event is free for everyone to attend. More information about the 2024 Tartu Song and Dance Festival is available here.

