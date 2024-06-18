French choir performs Veljo Tormis' 'Forgotten Peoples' in Tartu

The Finno-Ugrian Days took place over the weekend and were dedicated to kindred nations forgotten during political conflicts. The event culminated with a performance of Veljo Tormis' cycle "Forgotten Peoples" ('Unustatud rahvad') by the choir of the Paris Orchestra.

More than 80 members of the Chœur de l'Orchestre de Paris performed the three parts in the repertoire: "Izhorian Epic", "Votic Wedding Songs" and "Ingrian Evenings". The choir sang in Vadja and Isuri languages and in the Ingrian Finnish dialect.

According to conductor Ingrid Mänd, the choir has studied Tormis' pieces for almost two years and has performed them to the public at the Paris Philharmonic Concert Hall.

"It is all the more special that they have finally made it to Estonia, the home place of Veljo Tormis, to sing about fading nations, while being part of a country of 68 million people. They will provide the pieces with something much more distinctive, both emotionally and vocally, and that is the magic of performing other nations music," Mänd said.

The video and lighting design for the concert was created by Alyona Movko-Mägi. The visuals that empower the livelihood of Finno-Ugric indigenous nations were chosen by the Estonian Film Archive and selected frames from Lennart Meri movies accompanied the music.

The Finno-Ugrian Days schedule includes the seminar at the Estonian National Museum Library by the Fenno-Ugria Organization that will discuss the current issues and future views of kindred nations. The Finno-Ugric Film Festival (FUFF) will screen the short and feature films of small nations and there will also be workshops introducing the heritage.

