Estonian National Male Choir to celebrate 80th with Tormis-inspired concert

The Estonian National Male Choir.
The Estonian National Male Choir. Source: Jaan Krivel
The Estonian National Male Choir (RAM) is celebrating its 80th anniversary this week, and marking the occasion with a special concert over four dates. The choir's November 16 performance will be broadcast live on Klassikaraadio.

"An 80-year-old male choir sounds ancient somehow, but let's not be misled by that association," said RAM chief conductor and artistic director Mikk Üleoja. "RAM sounds fresh, and that should be no surprise, as our youngest singers are in their 20s. The choir's membership is constantly evolving, with new singers joining all the time. Which means, in a way, that RAM never truly ages."

At the heart of RAM's jubilee concert is Veljo Tormis' choral music, with a performance of the legendary composer's landmark grand oratorio "Estonian Calendar Songs" (1966-1967). The work will be performed by RAM and the Ellerhein Girls' Choir, under the direction of Mikk Üleoja and Ingrid Kõrvits.

In honor of the celebration, directors Anne Türnpu and Eva Koldits have adapted "Estonian Calendar Songs" into a concert performance.

The choirs have embarked on a limited tour of Estonia as well, beginning with Jõhvi Concert Hall on Wednesday.

"Estonian Calendar Songs" will also be coming to Vanemuine Concert Hall in Tartu on Thursday, November 14, Estonia Concert Hall in Tallinn on Saturday, November 16 as well as Pärnu Concert Hall on Sunday, November 17.

Editor: Kaspar Viilup, Aili Vahtla

