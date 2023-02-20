National Male Choir celebrates in Narva Estonia's 105th anniversary

On Sunday, February 19, the Estonian National Male Choir sang at the University of Tartu Narva College to celebrate the 105th anniversary of the Republic of Estonia. The concert titled "Sounds on the Border" (Helid piiri peal) featured renowned Estonian composers from the past decades.

The program of the concert "Sounds on the Border" (Helid piiri peal) includes well-known pieces of choral music by Gustav Ernesaks, Veljo Tormes, Villem Kap, Pärt Uusberg, Tuudur Vettik, Aleksander Kunileiou and many others.

The National Male Choir is conducted by: Kuldar Schüts, Andrus Siimon, Igor Nikiforov, Rasmus Erismaa, Mait Männik, Oliver Povel, Roland Viilukas, Nikita Mištsenko and Markus Leppoja.

Alo Rammo, a member of the choir, read out the interludes during the concert commemorating the 105th anniversary of the Republic of Estonia.

The concert is organized in cooperation with the NGO ContempArt and the Estonian Concert.

The Estonian National Male Choir was founded in 1944 by Estonian choral conductor and composer Gustav Ernesaks. Having sung mostly a cappella during its early years, Estonian National Male Choir has grown into a world-famous professional choir.

The "Sounds on the Border 2023" concert series in Narva is created with the intention of hosting various music collectives in the border city's performance halls.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!