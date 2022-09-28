Pärt Uusberg's new work 'Psalms of David' premiers in three Estonian cities

News
Pärt Uusberg.
Pärt Uusberg. Source: Anneli Ivaste
News

Estonian composer Pärt Uusberg's new work "Psalms of David" will receive its premier at three concerts in Tallinn, Tartu and Rapla, starting on Friday. The work will be performed by the chamber choir Voces Tallinn and conducted by the author.

"Psalms of David" consists of seven songs that are interwoven with the choral music by Cyrillus Kreek.

The concerts will take place on September 30 at Tallinn St. John's Church, October 1 at Tartu St. John's Church, and October 2 at Rapla Church.

Pärt Uusberg has previously collaborated with the "Voces Tallinn" as a singer, conductor and composer. Most recently, for the 20th anniversary of the "Voces Tallinn", he composed the work "Song of Praise" (Kiituselaul) for mixed choir and orchestra.

Uusberg is an Estonian composer and conductor who earned a degree in choral conducting from the Georg Ots Tallinn School of Music (2009, with Heli Jürgenson), a master's degree in composition from the Estonian Academy of Music and Theatre (2014, with professor Tõnu Kõrvits), and a second master's degree in choral conducting (2018, with professor Tõnu Kaljuste).

Uusberg has been the chief conductor of the chamber choir "Head Ööd, Vend," which he founded in 2008.

He has conducted as a guest conductor the Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir and the Estonian National Male Choir, and led different workshops and lectures in various international choral events.

Uusberg is the artistic director of the upcoming 13th youth song celebration "Holy is the Land."
 
The Estonian Choir Association has recognized him twice with the title of Choral Composer of the Year (2012, 2018), and the title of Conductor of the Year (2022).

Chamber Choir "Voces Tallinn" is a semi-professional choir, that has been active for more than 20 years. The have sung under several great conductors (Risto Joost, Kaspar Mänd, Peter Phillips, Stephen Layton, Neeme Järvi, etc.) and performed with well-known orchestras and ensembles (ERSO, Tallinn Chamber Orchestra, Tallinn Baroque Orchestra, Corelli Baroque Orchestra, etc).

Voces Tallinn. Source: Mait Jüriado

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

Related

EUROPEAN DAY OF LANGUAGES QUIZ

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

17:59

Estonian defense chief explains need for military service extension

17:29

Alexander Lott: Nord Stream explosions and Estonia's environmental security

16:51

Prime Minister awarded CEPA Transatlantic Leadership Award

16:19

Paide sign former Ajax youth defender Dehninio Muringen on two-year deal

15:49

Estonia head coach Häberli: 'Nations League proved we can handle pressure'

15:24

Estonian defense chief: New capabilities offset Brit soldiers' departure

15:04

Kallas: I've requested call with Liz Truss on UK troop situation in Estonia

14:53

Prime minister seeks confirmation that LNG vessel to dock at Paldiski first

14:22

Pärt Uusberg's new work 'Psalms of David' premiers in three Estonian cities

14:14

Tõnis Lukas: Significance of universities in the Estonian agenda

Watch again

Most Read articles

27.09

Latvia declares emergency in border areas over Russia's mobilization

26.09

Historian: I do not believe Putin is strong enough to clock out himself

27.09

145 Tallinn apartments over half a million euros

08:19

UK Daily: Britain halving number of troops in Estonia by year-end

23.09

Expert: Finland, Sweden NATO accession not likely till next summer

27.09

Border guard: Pressure on Estonia will increase if Russia shuts borders

27.09

Eesti Gaas: Nord Stream leaks may affect gas prices but not supply

26.09

Commuters call for Russian announcements to be scrapped at Tallinn station

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: