Pärt Uusberg's new work 'Psalms of David' premiers in three Estonian cities

Estonian composer Pärt Uusberg's new work "Psalms of David" will receive its premier at three concerts in Tallinn, Tartu and Rapla, starting on Friday. The work will be performed by the chamber choir Voces Tallinn and conducted by the author.

"Psalms of David" consists of seven songs that are interwoven with the choral music by Cyrillus Kreek.

The concerts will take place on September 30 at Tallinn St. John's Church, October 1 at Tartu St. John's Church, and October 2 at Rapla Church.

Pärt Uusberg has previously collaborated with the "Voces Tallinn" as a singer, conductor and composer. Most recently, for the 20th anniversary of the "Voces Tallinn", he composed the work "Song of Praise" (Kiituselaul) for mixed choir and orchestra.

Uusberg is an Estonian composer and conductor who earned a degree in choral conducting from the Georg Ots Tallinn School of Music (2009, with Heli Jürgenson), a master's degree in composition from the Estonian Academy of Music and Theatre (2014, with professor Tõnu Kõrvits), and a second master's degree in choral conducting (2018, with professor Tõnu Kaljuste).

Uusberg has been the chief conductor of the chamber choir "Head Ööd, Vend," which he founded in 2008.

He has conducted as a guest conductor the Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir and the Estonian National Male Choir, and led different workshops and lectures in various international choral events.

Uusberg is the artistic director of the upcoming 13th youth song celebration "Holy is the Land."



The Estonian Choir Association has recognized him twice with the title of Choral Composer of the Year (2012, 2018), and the title of Conductor of the Year (2022).

Chamber Choir "Voces Tallinn" is a semi-professional choir, that has been active for more than 20 years. The have sung under several great conductors (Risto Joost, Kaspar Mänd, Peter Phillips, Stephen Layton, Neeme Järvi, etc.) and performed with well-known orchestras and ensembles (ERSO, Tallinn Chamber Orchestra, Tallinn Baroque Orchestra, Corelli Baroque Orchestra, etc).

Voces Tallinn. Source: Mait Jüriado

