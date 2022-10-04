Tartu participatory budget voting starts Thursday

Tartu participatory budget candidate ideas exhibited at the Kaarsild bridge.
Tartu participatory budget candidate ideas exhibited at the Kaarsild bridge. Source: City of Tartu
Residents of Estonia's second city, Tartu, can choose from over 20 proposals submitted by their fellow townspeople for improvements in the urban environment, to be paid for from the annual budget.

Voting on the participatory budget takes place online, from Thursday, October 6, to Wednesday, October 12 inclusive, and two winning ideas will be picked to be implemented next year.

Tartu has been organizing its participatory budget since 2013, and 14 ideas have been implemented as a result, with two more on the way from the last budget.

Each voter can pickup to three ideas from a total of 23 submitted by fellow city residents.

The two ideas receiving the most votes will be implemented next year, while the total budget for both ideas is up to €100,000, Tallinn City Government says.

Voting takes place online here, as well as in person at the Town Hall information center on Raekoja plats, 10.00 a.m. to 6 p.m. October 6-12..

The results will be announced almost immediately voting closes, at 6 p.m. next Wednesday.

Residents of Tartu aged 14 and over, plus those in education in Tartu aged between 14 and 26, are eligible to vote in the participatory budget.

E-voting requires an Estonian ID-Card, Mobile-ID or Smart-ID, while voting in-person at the information center requires an identity document be presented.

The participatory budget ideas can be viewed online here, as well as at an exhibition set up on Kaarsild Bridge in the city center (see cover image), and at the Town Hall Information Center.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Tartu City Goverment

Tartu participatory budget voting starts Thursday

