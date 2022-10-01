Statistics Estonia: Night Song Festival most popular concert in 2021

The "Free Estonia!" Night Song Festival at Tallinn Song Festival Grounds on August 20, 2021. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
According to Statistics Estonia, last year, Estonian concert promoters organized 3,092 concerts, selling over 375,000 tickets through online portals. Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in recent years, the number of concert promoters, concerts in Estonia dropped significantly in 2021, as did attendance levels.

"While in 2019 the number of tickets sold reached 1.2 million, last year the number of pre-sales was three times lower and the number of concert promoters (operating) was the lowest in years, said Erik Lest, analyst at Statistics Estonia. "It was only in Hiiu County, where the number of concert promoters remained at the same level as in 2020," said Lest.

Last year's most popular music event in Estonia was the Night Song Festival (Öölaulupeo) "Vaba Eesti!" (Free Estonia!), which attracted 10,000 people. This was followed by the grand final of talent show "Eesti otsib superstaari" (Estonia is looking for a superstar), for which 3,004 tickets were bought online. Third most popular was the Karujärve midsummer party in Saaremaa, with 2,995 online tickets sold. 

"Concert attendance was affected by several factors, including government restrictions on large events, vaccination certificate requirements and people's own tendency to be cautious, all of which encouraged musicians to find alternative ways of expressing themselves, such as through online concerts," said Lest.

Despite this, concert attendances did increase in Lääne-Viru County, Lääne County, and Valga County in 2021, as well as in Hiiu County and Saaremaa. One of the most popular mid-summer concert experiences last year was the Saaremaa Opera Days Festival, which took place in Kuressaare Castle Opera Theater.

Tallinn continues to have the highest number of concerts, with 1,263 held last year and 147,200 tickets purchased online. Tartu and Pärnu hosted 526 and 269 concerts respectively, foe which 62,600 and 39,600 tickets were sold.

Editor: Michael Cole

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

