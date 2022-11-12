Gallery: Estonian punk band Velikije Luki celebrates 40th birthday

Estonian punk group Velikije Luki celebrated its 40th anniversary at the Vaba Lava in Tallinn on Friday.

In addition to the hero of the day, Estonian punk groups Propeller and Psychoterror, Ukrainian post-punk band Gentle Ropes and Finnish krautrock group Cleaning Women performed at the concert.

Velikije Luki was founded in Tallinn in 1982 by Ivo Uukivi, Villu Tamme, Allan Vainola and Peep Männil. The band was named after the 40th anniversary of the Battle of Velikiye Luki.

Velikije Luki members Ivo Uukivi, Villu Tamme, Kuldar Hanstin, Raivo Pilt, Mihkel Roolaid and Raik Kuusemets performed at the anniversary concert.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!