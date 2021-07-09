Rock concert on Emajõe River to open Tartu's Car-Free Avenue

A concert on Car-Free Avenue in Tartu in 2020. Source: Mana Kaasik
A rock concert on the Emajõe River will open Tartu's Car-Free Avenue on Friday, which will take place for a month in the southern Estonian city.

Band Led R will perform on the river while an exhibition "Food Forever: Biodiversity for Resilience" will take place on Vabaduse Avenue, which will be closed to cars until the start of August.

Car-Free Avenue is open from the intersection of Uueturu to Kaarsild and activities will also take place in Keskpark. The event is organized by Tartu City Government, Tiigi Society House and Tartu 2024 Foundation.

There are many workshops, dance events, concerts and other events planned throughout the next month, which can be found on the website: www.tartu.ee/en/autovabaduse-puiestee-programm

Editor: Helen Wright

