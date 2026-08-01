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Temporary basketball courts open in August on Tallinn's Freedom Square

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Temporary beach volleyball and basketball courts in Tallinn's Freedom Square, 2025.
Temporary beach volleyball and basketball courts in Tallinn's Freedom Square, 2025. Source: ERR
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Three public 3x3 basketball courts will be set up on Tallinn's Freedom Square and will be open to the public from August 4–14.

The facilities will be open 24 hours a day throughout the month on a first-come, first-served basis. 

The City of Tallinn is installing ball bins filled with basketballs at the courts, operating on a "take, play, return" basis.

On August 15–16, the Estonian 3x3 basketball championships will take place on the courts at Freedom Square.

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