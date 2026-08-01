Temporary basketball courts open in August on Tallinn's Freedom Square
Three public 3x3 basketball courts will be set up on Tallinn's Freedom Square and will be open to the public from August 4–14.
The facilities will be open 24 hours a day throughout the month on a first-come, first-served basis.
The City of Tallinn is installing ball bins filled with basketballs at the courts, operating on a "take, play, return" basis.
On August 15–16, the Estonian 3x3 basketball championships will take place on the courts at Freedom Square.
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Editor: Helen Wright