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Tallinn takes movies outdoors with summer screenings across the city

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Summer rooftop film screening in Tallinn's Ülemiste City.
Summer rooftop film screening in Tallinn's Ülemiste City. Source: Marek Metslaid
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As summer evenings grow shorter, movie nights in Tallinn are moving outdoors, with screenings at Harjumägi, Ülemiste City and in Lasnamäe featuring classics and cult hits.

Outdoor movie season in the Estonian capital kicks off this week at Ülemiste City, where rooftop screenings are taking place at the community center in cooperation with Elektriteater.  

The lineup includes the medieval action comedy "A Knight's Tale" on July 22, "Jurassic Park" on July 30, Alfred Hitchcock's "Rear Window" on August 13 and "Back to the Future" on August 28.

Tickets cost €8 and include popcorn and a drink. Screenings begin about 45 minutes after sunset, and in case of heavy rain or strong winds will be moved indoors.

August weekend series

Cinema Sõprus will host an outdoor movie series at Harjumägi from August 21–23, featuring three films over three nights.

Hosted just around the corner from Freedom Square, the program opens with Chilean filmmaker Alejandro Jodorowsky's surrealist 1973 film "The Holy Mountain" on August 21.

Veiko Õunpuu's 2007 film "Autumn Ball," set in Tallinn's Lasnamäe District. Source: film still

On August 22, the weekend continues with Norwegian director Bent Hamer's 2003 comedy "Kitchen Stories," part of the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival's (PÖFF) 30th anniversary celebrations.

The series closes August 23 with Robert Zemeckis' 1994 classic "Forrest Gump," a tribute to the triathletes competing in the Ironman 70.3 Tallinn that day.

All Harjumägi screenings will begin after sunset, at about 9:30 p.m., and will be shown in their original languages with Estonian and English subtitles.

One night in Lasnamäe

Before taking over Harjumägi, Sõprus will also host a special outdoor screening of Estonian director Veiko Õunpuu's acclaimed 2007 film "Autumn Ball" in Lasnamäe on August 19, returning it to the setting where it was shot two decades earlier.

The event will also mark the 20th anniversary of Homeless Bob Productions and launch Sõprus' fall retrospective featuring films that have shaped Estonian cinema.

The precise location of the event will be revealed to ticket-holders.

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Editor: Neit-Eerik Nestor, Kaspar Viilup, Aili Vahtla

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