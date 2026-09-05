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Gallery: The youth film 'Morten' premiered at Kosmos cinema

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Premiere of the youth film “Morten
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On Friday evening, director Ivan Pavljutškov's feature‑length directorial debut "Morten" premiered at Kosmos cinema in Tallinn. The film is based on Estonian writer Reeli Reinaus' award‑winning youth novel "Morten, Emilie ja kadunud maailmad" (Morten, Emilie and the Lost Worlds).

The film's main character, Morten, cannot find his place in the school environment — exclusion and pressure from classmates make him increasingly and painfully question where he belongs and who he really is. When two girls appear in Morten's life — Miia, who is involved in street art, and the mysterious bog girl Emilie — he finds himself between two worlds and painful choices.

The title role is played by Tõru Kannimäe. Other roles are performed by Helena Maria Reisner and Emili Rohumaa, Külli Teetamm, Andres Mähar, Priit Loog and others.

The screenwriter of "Morten" is Reeli Reinaus and the director is Ivan Pavljutškov. The film's cinematographer is Ants Tammik, composer Titas Petrikis, sound designer Jonas Jocys, editor Ričardas Matačius, production designer Ketlin Kasar, costume designer Neoon Must and makeup artist Kelli Neitsov.

The film was produced by Kopli Kinokompanii together with Lithuanian co‑producer Fralita Films. The producer is Anneli Ahven, and the co‑producer is Zivile Gallego.

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Editor: Karmen Rebane, Argo Ideon

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