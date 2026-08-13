X!

Moby on Tallinn, punk roots, veganism and why he gives music away for free

News
Photo: Ode-Eliisabet Elias
News

US musician and songwriter Moby gave a wide-ranging interview to ERR while in Estonia as part of a recent tour.

Moby, real name Richard Melville Hall, played the Song Festival Grounds in Tartu earlier this month, as part of a tour marking the 25th anniversary of his seminal album "Play."

Speaking to "Ringvaade," Moby, who had last toured 15 years ago, said his previous visit to Estonia had consisted of "the hotel, the venue, the airport – and that was it." This time, he's been able to walk around, and noted the cooler weather as a relief after 40-degree or more heat in Spain and even England and Denmark.

"The Future Wet" even includes a track "Tallinn," which he said was inspired by Arvo Pärt – "the simplicity, sort of like some of his later simple, meditative work." Moby also noted he and Pärt share a birthday.

His musical journey included a stint studying jazz fusion at nine but he switched track after hearing British punk legends The Clash at age 12. "I don't want to play virtuosic guitar solos. All I want to do is play in a punk rock band and yell at the top of my lungs." He said he's never seen a reason to stick to one genre, citing John Lennon, David Bowie and Joe Strummer as among his influences.

He said he once expected to become a philosophy professor, not a musician. "I thought my whole life was going to be teaching and making music that everyone ignored."

A track of Moby's, "Extreme Ways," appearing in the end credits of the Jason Bourne movies was "a happy accident," he noted, while looking ahead, the musician said he gravitates toward orchestral classical music. "Giving up loud dance music and concerts... and just writing simple quiet classical music... that seems like paradise."

The interview also brought confirmation that Moby is related to Herman Melville (1819–1891), author of "Moby Dick," though he was given the nickname by his father when he was a baby. Ironically given the novel primarily concerns whale hunting, Moby is also well-known for being a champion of animal rights and a vegan for almost four decades now, also touched on in the interview.

The full "Ringvaade" interview with Moby can be watched by clicking on the video player up top.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Annika Remmel

Source: "Ringvaade", interviewer Hannes Hermaküla

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:16

Moby on Tallinn, punk roots, veganism and why he gives music away for free

12:42

Accommodations up 4% year-over-year as tourism bounces back to pre-crisis level

12:18

Estonia extends overnight Russia border closures indefinitely

11:59

New studies show childhood habits' long-term health impact

11:17

Audit: €261 million in public Estonian funds sat awaiting investment

11:15

MP proposes endorsing Tiit Land to Riigikogu independents Updated

10:46

Justice minister rejects UK's plan of sending its prisoners to Estonia

09:55

Eneli Jefimova just outside 100m breaststroke European champs medals

09:36

Estonian athletes see mixed results at European Championships Wednesday

09:25

Baltics' first AI factory to open in Estonia

be prepared!

Most Read articles

27.07

Estonia to see partial solar eclipse on August 12

11.08

The Perseid meteor shower reaches its peak this week

10.08

Estonian rally driver hit with ban after Finland police booking

09:25

Baltics' first AI factory to open in Estonia

12.08

Post-WW2 baby boom did not happen in Estonia due to repressions

12.08

Andrus Kaarelson: If we do not act fast investments will go to Latvia

12.08

Tallinn's trolleybus service to reach Lasnamäe in 3 years

11.08

62-year-old traffic controller hit and killed by car at Tallinn pedestrian crosswalk

12.08

55 signatures and counting for Ülle Madise's presidential bid; parties meet with Land, Madise Updated

12.08

Fatboy Slim will perform in Estonia for the first time in November

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo