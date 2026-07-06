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New recreation area to open soon on Tartu's Emajõgi River bank

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The new recreational ground in Tartu's Karlova district.
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A new recreational area has been completed in Tartu's Karlova district and will open to the public once a permit for public use has been granted.

The Karlova recreational area was the winning project in Tartu's 2024 participatory budget. It stretches for nearly 200 metres south from the intersection of Siili and Sõbra streets, between the Port Railway and the Emajõgi River.

During the first phase of construction, the site was equipped with playground equipment and a volleyball court, landscaped, and furnished with benches, sun loungers, rubbish bins and bicycle racks. A wooden platform, a floating island and several additional wooden seating areas on concrete blocks along the water's edge were also built. A seasonal outdoor toilet has been installed nearby.

In the second phase, the site's facilities will be expanded to meet usage needs and available funding, including the addition of pavilions, barbecue facilities, and a floating dock.

The recreational area cost €183,415 to build, including preparatory work and design, of which €100,000 was financed through the participatory budget.

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