Golf center and private residences planned near Tartu

A comprehensive plan for the Ilmatsalu area envisions a golf village, two artificial lakes and a neighborhood of single-family homes on the site of former fish farming ponds.

Ilmatsalu is a small borough about 11 kilometers west of downtown Tartu. The 200-hectare planning area covers land on both sides of the Ilmatsalu River, including the site of the former fish farming ponds.

According to Indrek Ranniku, head of comprehensive planning at Tartu's Spatial Planning Department, the project's environmental impacts have also been thoroughly assessed.

"The most important issue is water flow — how to ensure the artificial lakes function properly, how to maintain the existing Ilmatsalu reservoir and how to preserve the ecosystem of the Ilmatsalu River. Through the environmental impact assessment process, we've been able to define these issues quite precisely because this is the most sensitive topic for both residents and nature. As far as nature is concerned, it's also important to note that this is a former fish farming area that has become overgrown over the years," Ranniku said.

The golf center will be developed by Tartu Golf LLC, a company registered four months ago.

"The area is surrounded by State Forest Management Center (RMK) forests, which are designated as part of the green network under both the county plan and the city's comprehensive plan. It includes a core area identified in the county plan. All of that will remain intact and there are no issues with it. The golf course will occupy only a small part of the area, on two properties, and the conditions have been set so that the green network will continue to function," Ranniku said, adding that the plan has been approved by nature conservation authorities.

Under the plans, the major housing development could double the borough's population. Ranniku said this would also require reconstruction of the main street and would finally bring a grocery store to Ilmatsalu. If needed, the school could also be expanded and a new kindergarten built.

"The comprehensive plan also reserves land for a kindergarten if the need arises, so a site has been set aside on the banks of the Ilmatsalu River," Ranniku said.

Eve Kivilo, an active member of the Ilmatsalu community, said the comprehensive plan is currently one of the community's main topics of conversation.

"Younger people may welcome it much more positively than the older generation who are perhaps a little more apprehensive about change. But we hope the city and best planning practices will find the right balance, so that what's already here isn't neglected and people don't focus too much on all the new potential opportunities and everything that may come. We hope they won't forget what already exists in the area," Kivilo said.

The Ilmatsalu comprehensive plan will be presented at a public meeting in the school auditorium on the evening of August 10. It will remain on public display through August 17.

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