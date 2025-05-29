Tartu hopes new golf course will attract top international tournaments

Authorities in Tartu plan to develop a residential area in nearby Ilmatsalu which would, they said, expand housing opportunities, diversify recreational options, and host an international standard 18-hole golf course.

The general plan for the Ilmatsalu zone, west of Tartu city, is on public display.

The development would cover a total of 200 hectares and incorporate the Ilmatsalu area.

Tartu Deputy Mayor Elo Kiivet (SDE) said: "The master plan gives good guidelines in the sense that it states where detached houses, terraced houses and small apartment buildings will go. The goal is for these new residential areas to blend into the landscape of Ilmatsalu and to fit with its small-town atmosphere, meaning they certainly won't be massive developments."

Adjacent to the planned harbor area site and straddling both sides of the Ilmatsalu River, the plan also allows for an 18-hole golf course which could even host international competitors and tournaments.

"Golf tourism is actually quite significant. If we can get Tartu on the map with it, then it would have a very, very positive impact. And there is also a potential developer who wants to do this, so in that sense we are not relying only on a dream," Kiivet said.

The development and new residents will likely also bring more additional services to the area too, proponents say.

Entomologist Urmas Tartes has lived in Ilmatsalu for over 30 years and said he has seen similar ideas come and go, mostly before the 2017 redrawing of local government boundaries, before which Ilmatsalu was part of Tähtvere municipality (it is now within Tartu city limits).

Location of Ilmatsalu and its former fishponds, around 10km west of central Tartu. Source: Google Maps

Past plans stalled, however, but Tartes called it a positive development that a new residential area and golf center might arise on what is now land which effectively goes to waste, adding that the additional services would positively impact locals as well.

"At one time, the Ilmatsalu fish ponds were also rather unique bird areas, as many migratory birds either nested here or stopped over during migration. To some extent, this could have an impact, but on the other hand, if the remaining water bodies are well designed and planned, then the birds' existing habitats can certainly be preserved," he noted.

The plan allows for the creation of an artificial lake on the site of the former fish ponds, which new homes would cluster around.

Tartu Postimees reported on Wednesday local residents' fears that the new lakes might cause existing water bodies to dry up.

Kiivet rejected this, saying: "A strategic environmental impact assessment has been prepared alongside the master plan, and subject experts have thoroughly examined and discussed the issue. Right now, it is designed in such a way that the new artificial water body will not endanger the existing Ilmatsalu reservoir."

The current hiking trail alongside the Ilmatsalu River will remain intact too.

A rise in vehicle numbers which new residents would bring will also not be significant enough to negatively impact the current road network layout, she added.

The plan is open to feedback and suggestions to the city through to the end of June. It will take about a year to officially establish the finalized plan, Kivet said.

