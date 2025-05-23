Estonian artist's new Tartu exhibition explores childlike openness and curiosity

This Friday (May 23), Estonian sculptor and installation artist Eike Eplik's new exhibition "In Times When Everything Else Seems More Important" opens at the Kogo Gallery in Tartu. The exhibition invites visitors to loosen the strings of control and awaken a sense of unlimited possibilities that only childlike openness and curiosity can offer.

Eike Eplik's new exhibition at Tartu's Kogo Gallery can be described as a playground for exhausted grown-ups who have forgotten the transformative effects and freedoms that a childlike openness and curiosity can present.

Through playful rediscovery of her natural and youthful self, Eplik questions the limitations and lack of imagination that the world of reason presents.

Becoming a mother and observing her child's free-spirited engagement with the world awakened in Eplik an urge to seek the same unapologetic courage to explore and nurture her inner child. In its own way, this project is a return to Eplik's childhood world in the countryside near Rapla.

"In Times When Everything Else Seems More Important" provides a platform for an intuitive, even visceral exploration of oneself.

Last November, ERR News spoke to Eike Eplik, along with fellow Estonian artists Kristi Kongi and Anna Mari Liivrand and curator Šelda Puķīte about the opening of their joint exhibition White Dwarfs and All those Beautiful Nebulas" at the Kim? Contemporary Art Center in Riga. That article can be found here.

"In Times When Everything Else Seems More Important" by Eike Eplik opens at Tartu's Kogo Gallery at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 23.

The exhibition will remain open until August 9.

"In Times When Everything Else Seems More Important" part of Kogo Gallery's 2025 program "Thrifters and Transformers" and is curated by Šelda Puķīte.

More information about the exhibition is available here.

---

