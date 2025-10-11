Gallery: Maria Kapajeva's new exhibition 'By Losing Them, I Become Whole' opens in Tartu

A new exhibition by Maria Kapajeva exploring identity politics, womanhood and life in a queer body through her recent physical transformation and ongoing healing process, has opened at the Kogo Gallery in Tartu.

Combining photography, video, textile art, ceramics, and found objects, "By Losing Them, I Become a Whole" is a case study, a therapeutic process, Kapajeva's tribute to her grandmother, her farewell to her breasts and ovaries and an ode to her new body.

By intertwining her physical and psychological experiences, Kapajeva has created a roadmap for navigating the transition phase, learning to mourn, care for her changing body and appreciate it as it deserves. What began as an extremely personal story expands into a collective experience, full of different voices and bodies, which looks to the future, shares stories, raises awareness, and celebrates new ways of being and becoming.

Maria Kapajeva's exhibition "By Losing Them, I Become a Whole" is on display at the Kogo Gallery until November 22.

The curator of the exhibition is Šelda Puķīte.

The exhibition is also part of the satellite program of this year's Tallinn Photomonth as well as the final show in the Kogo Gallery's 2025 program "Thrifters and Transformers."

More information is available here.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!