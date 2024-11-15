X!

Gallery: Estonian artist Laura Põld opens first solo exhibition in Riga

Laura Põld's
Artist Laura Põld's exhibition "She is Thinking About the Flammable Nature of Things," is on show at Look! Gallery in Riga.

The exhibition features new installations and objects that Põld has constructed by mixing such materials as ceramics, steel, and textiles to investigate the nuanced layers of corporeality and vulnerability.

Põld has been interested in the agency and expressiveness of materials and media. Her works intertwine organic and artificial materials, referencing the fragility of matter and drawing attention to different layers of temporality.

In Põld's earlier projects, craft, ecology, folklore, and feminism function as interconnected threads within a shared milieu.

"This exhibition, however, adds a dose of autobiographical sentiment through layers of materials gathered from the artist's home. It also involves a desire to celebrate the reaching of middle age as a female artist by using bold colors, flowing fringes and the sharp clanging of metal," a press release says.

The exhibition is co-organized by Kogo Gallery and curated by Šelda Pukite.

"She is Thinking About the Flammable Nature of Things" is on show until November 30.

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Helen Wright

