Gallery: Ukrainian artist's new Tallinn show explores violence 'everywhere'

Berlin-based Ukrainian artist Yeva Sihachova opened a new exhibition at Tallinn's Okapi Gallery on Thursday, exploring how violence seeps into everyday life.

"I hate violence and I see it everywhere" examines what the artist describes as the hidden structures of violence: "not only in war or catastrophe, but in the ordinary choreography of living alongside others."

The exhibition explores the ontology of violence: where it lives, how it manifests itself, what language it speaks, where it is born and what it eventually transforms into.

Sihachova describes violence as something that can reshape the body over time, normalizing pain through adaptation and repetition and leaving no space for resistance.

"I see how, through force, it restructures culture, embedding itself across generations as trauma," she said in a statement.

Opening of Ukrainian artist Yeva Sihachova's exhibition "I hate violence and I see it everywhere" at Tallinn's Okapi Gallery on Thursday. June 11, 2026. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Curated by Ilja Jakovlev, the works explore moments in which violence can appear before it is fully visible or named, focusing on repetition, pressure, fixation, the normalization of discomfort, adaptation as a survival mechanism and the unstable distance between bodies.

The show also repeatedly returns to questions of connection, suggesting violence may begin in attempts to fix, define or overcome distance between people.

Rather than offering a fixed definition, the works trace how violence can quietly enter one's everyday life, reorganizing proximity, settling into ordinary forms of coexistence and reshaping how people exist alongside one another.

Yeva Sihachova works across performance, conceptual sculpture, printmaking and video, often linking personal experience with broader questions of home, identity, the human body and nature.

"I hate violence and I see it everywhere" will remain open at Okapi Gallery through July 19.

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