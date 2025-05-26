X!

Mariupol defenders' mother brings exhibition to Estonia to show truth about the war

News
Vira Lytvynenko.
Vira Lytvynenko. Source: ERR
News

Vira Lytvynenko, whose son Vladyslav was killed defending Mariupol, brought an exhibition about the Azovstal defenders to Estonia so the stories of people's sons and daughters who have died in the war will not be forgotten.

On May 16, a new exhibition telling the story of how one of Europe's largest steel plants, Azovstal in Mariupol, became a symbol of Ukrainian resistance in the spring of 2022, opened in Tallinn's Krulli Quarter.

"The Face of Bravery. The Undefeated Defenders of Azovstal" tells the story of the men and women who were among the last defenders of Mariupol in the spring of 2022 at Azovstal, Europe's largest steelworks.

One of the defenders was Vladyslav Lytvynenko, who volunteered to defend his homeland in 2019, hiding decision from his family.

"They were preparing for this war. They knew that something was going to happen. On February 23, he sent home parcels containing some of his belongings. Unfortunately, there was already martial law at that time and they were lost, we couldn't find them," said Vladislav's mother Vira Lytvynenko.

"He was a liaison officer in a special intelligence group and according to his duties he should have been in the Azovstal bunker, next to his commanders, but we had no communication. The Starlinks hadn't arrived yet and so they were all engaged in street fighting. He was fatally wounded."

In the exhibition, Vladyslav is remembered by his boots he was wearing when he lost his life. He died on March 23, 2022, just two days before his 28th birthday.

The pain of the loss prompted Vladyslav's mother, Vira, to seek out the families of other soldiers who had been killed defending Mariupol. The family were only able to identify Vladyslav's body through DNA testing.

"It occurred to me that there was a way to show the world and Ukrainians that so many young, very well educated and wonderful people were dying in this war. It all started with an exhibition of photos in Sophia Square in our capital (Kyiv – ed.). I gathered information about 154 fighters. These were the defenders of Mariupol from the Azov Brigade. I then got to know Anton, a researcher at the Ukrainian History Museum, and together we decided to make an exhibition about it. We are trying to show the truth about the war and that the best of our people really have perished."

"I collected the soldiers' belongings. Unfortunately, there are very few of them. That's why these things are very precious to us," she added.

Vira said she was delighted that the exhibition is now being shown in Estonia. "The way the exhibition is set up here really conveys the atmosphere, it reminds me of the Azovstal barracks and bunker. These photos show the faces of our heroes. It is very painful but also very important for us," she told ERR.

"Putin did not start this war to end it under certain conditions. He wants to destroy Ukraine as a country," she said. "He will not leave us alone. Ukraine is a democracy defending itself at the cost of the lives of its best sons and daughters."

"We are awaiting the establishment of a national military cemetery in Kyiv, so we can bury [Vladyslav] with dignity alongside his comrades-in-arms and with military honors," Vira said.

"The Face of Bravery. The Undefeated Defenders of Azovstal" has been created in cooperation between the Estonian War Museum and Vabamu. Profits from ticket sales will be donated to the National Museum of the History of Ukraine.

More information about the exhibition is available here.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole, Annika Remmel

Source: "Ringvaade," interviewer Anton Aleksejev

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:44

Estonian defense companies hoping industrial park will help reduce red tape

19:23

Tallink charters cruise ship Romantika to Algerian state-owned company

19:01

Mariupol defenders' mother brings exhibition to Estonia to show truth about the war

18:20

Estonian students open new sound art exhibition in Berlin

17:34

Experts doubt defense industry will make major contribution to economy

16:50

Coalition cuts car tax for families with children

16:41

Tuuli Roosma opens first solo art exhibition at Voronja Gallery

15:44

Osmussaar island's permanent residents do not exist in the eyes of the state

15:09

Around half of housing associations in Estonia lack communal buildings insurance

14:55

Estonia's Prosecutor's Office calls for stricter laws to deter Russian sabotage

be prepared!

Most Read articles

07:59

Russian navy steals Estonian university's wave buoy, takes it to Kaliningrad

23.05

Estonia not following Finland's lead in classification of platform workers

11:18

Estonia launches international search for Moroccan citizen wanted over data theft

10:47

Rising prices pushing first-time buyers out of Estonia's property market

25.05

Tallinn mayor: State unprepared in transition to Estonian education

25.05

Frontex deputy director: Command center in Narva a symbolic signal

25.05

Estonian conscripts impressed with new field ration packs

24.05

Tough market as rural homes in Southern Estonia still struggle to sell

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo