Gallery: Azovstal defenders exhibition opens in Tallinn

A new exhibition telling the story of how one of Europe's largest steel plants, Azovstal in Mariupol, became a symbol of Ukrainian resistance in the spring of 2022, has opened in Tallinn's Krulli Quarter.

"The Face of Bravery. The Undefeated Defenders of Azovstal" opened on May 16 in cooperation between the Estonian War Museum and Vabamu.

Azovstal – one of Europe's largest steel plants – became a symbol of Ukrainian resistance in the spring of 2022. Under relentless siege by Russian forces, the last defenders of Mariupol decided to never surrender, but to keep fighting for Ukraine to the last breath.

The exhibition "The Face of Bravery. The Undefeated Defenders of Azovstal" brings their heroic story to life through fighters' personal belongings, documentary footage, and the world-famous photographs of Dmytro Kozatskyi. It is a painfully poetic reminder of the true face of war and the need to keep supporting Ukraine.

Profits from ticket sales will be donated to the National Museum of the History of Ukraine.

More information about the exhibition is available here.

