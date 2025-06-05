Tallinn's historic Krulli Quarter undergoing major redevelopment

Centers for business and events, residential buildings, public urban spaces, shops, restaurants and galleries are all planned to be built at the redeveloped Krulli Quarter (Krulli kvartal) in Põhja-Tallinn.

Over 125 years ago, Franz Krull built one of the most modern factory complexes of its time in Estonia. An Estonian industrialist of German origin, Krull opened 12 large production buildings, with office and residential space, for metal and machine manufacturing.

While much of the site has been empty for many years, a cultural programming initiative was launched at Krulli in recent years, which has included Design Night Festival, concerts, and exhibitions.

In the coming years, the area will undergo a complete transformation. The new concept has been created by the Danish architecture firm Cobe, in collaboration with the Estonian firm Koko Architects, and based on a detailed plan by architect Andres Alver.

A building at the Krulli kvartal was open to the public during Open House Tallinn 2024. Source: Evert Palmets

"What makes Krulli unique is the combination of historical Tsarist-era architecture, new buildings, and even newer ones designed by either local or Danish architects. It's such a special environment that our goal is to preserve as much as possible. Even when we demolish something, we look for ways to reuse the same materials elsewhere," explained Indrek Hääl, CEO of the Krulli quarter.

"Certain requirements have been set by the Heritage Protection Board. Some buildings must be restored entirely according to heritage conservation rules. We're happy to do that because we see so many layers of cultural heritage from different eras here," Hääl added.

The old, historic façades of the buildings will be preserved. Structural elements from the mechanical workshops, such as limestone walls, concrete columns, panels, and steel trusses, will also be reused.

Nina Mathiesen, CEO of Cobe architecture firm, said: "In the Krulli area, we have the opportunity to actually keep a lot of the old buildings and the old structure. So it means the concrete columns that you see or the crane at the back, they will be reused as elements in the new building. And we do that because we need to keep what we already have, but also because it creates identity and atmosphere in the new building."

The redeveloped Krull Quarter. Autor/allikas: Krulli kvartal

At the heart of the quarter will be the main building of the former mechanical workshop, which is being transformed into the "Greenhouse for Future Enterprises." In addition, there will be an "events building" dedicated to cultural programming, continuing the theater, art, and music events already taking place in the area.

"It is through events that we have introduced this area to people, and that has been our goal. We will have a special 'events building' here, which could become a major attraction in Kalamaja, a venue for concerts, events, exhibitions, and seminars. That is a key part of our concept," Hääl said.

Construction is expected to begin later this year. The quarter's main building, the events building, and the first three apartment buildings are scheduled for completion by 2027. The quarter is expected to be completed by 2034.

At the end of May, ERR reported that Estonian entrepreneurs Taavet Hinrikus and Sten Tamkivi will launch a new major tech hub in Krulli Quarter, aiming to bring in 100 companies and up to 1,000 employees to a 15,000-square-meter space.

