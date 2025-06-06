X!

Underwater photography exhibition to open at Rummu quarry

Divers at Rummu quarry.
Divers at Rummu quarry. Source: ERR
A photo exhibition with a twist is to open at the Rummu quarry, a popular diving site near Paldiski.

Titled "Veealune teekond" ("Underwater Journey"), the exhibition opens next Saturday, June 14, and runs to September.

More unusually, the best way to view the photos is underwater – by scuba diving or snorkeling.

The exhibition displays underwater works by Estonian diver-photographer Valdur Maibach, captured at various locations worldwide between 2016 and 2025.

The photos weave together both a documentary and artistic interpretation of a sunken past and hidden beauty.

Rummy quarry from the air. Source: ERR

Maibach said: "Stepping into the water begins a journey into a timeless world. With this exhibition, I want to share with the viewer the opportunity to experience the underwater space not only visually, but also physically – through water, movement, and light."

The exhibition is being installed within the Rummu Diving diving center and will be accessible to licensed divers, trial divers, and snorkelers.

Given the clear water at Rummu, in calm conditions some photos will be visible from the surface, from boats or SUP boards.

The exhibition is open until September 28.

Rummu quarry (Rummu karjäär) was started in the 1930s as a limestone extraction site, later being quarried by inmates from a nearby, now closed, prison. It flooded after disuse, when pumping activity was no longer kept up.

Editor: Neit-Eerik Nestor Andrew Whyte

