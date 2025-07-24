Merko will not take sand and gravel quarry permission rejection to court

A company which planned to dig a sand and gravel quarry will not be challenging in court the local municipality's refusal to grant permission.

Merko Kaevandused had wanted to quarry at Tagapere in Kadrina municipality, Lääne-Viru County, but this was rejected over local government concerns over the impact the activity would have on local residents and on the local landscape.

The Kadrina municipal council decision stated: "The proposed Tagapere sand deposit, where quarrying would mostly occur below the groundwater level, is entirely located in an area with poorly defended groundwater. Also, the application's explanatory memorandum does not address the impact of mining activities on wells in surrounding households. According to the current comprehensive plan from Kadrina municipality, the eastern part of the planned deposit and service land, part of the Läsna-Peerunõmme road, and the entire Sõstrasaare road, fall within a 'valuable landscape' area. The Sõstrasaare road (no. 2730012), together with the Mõndavere road (no. 2730043), is mentioned as a 'beautiful road section' whose value must not be compromised by mining activity."

Additionally, according to the new comprehensive plan being drafted for Kadrina municipality, the proposed deposit lies entirely within the core area of a green network, which must be taken into consideration in the permit process, the municipality found.

The municipality's decision noted that unpaved private roads had been planned to service the mining operation, with residential houses located in their immediate vicinity. The extraction and transportation of the mineral resource would drastically increase traffic on these roads, generating noise and dust, and the heavy truck traffic would make the roads dangerous for pedestrians and cyclists.

Local residents would also lose the opportunity to forage in the area of the proposed deposit and along the planned transport routes, the municipality said.

In summary, the proposed activity could significantly harm the well-being, health, and property of local residents, as well as the groundwater. The council was unanimously opposed to the quarry.

Kätlin Kaasik, head of communications at Merko Ehitus Eesti AS, said her company would not be challenging the decision in the courts.

"We continue to believe in the rationality of our project and see the added value that the creation of the quarry would offer to the local government. At the same time, we consider a long and exhausting court dispute to be unreasonable in terms of time and other resource expenditures. Therefore, we have decided not to challenge the decision," Kaasik said.

Merko had wanted to utilize the Tagapere deposit as it contains a grade of coarse-grained sand not found elsewhere in the region and which is suitable for use in producing asphalt and concrete.

A Citizen's Initiative (rahvaalgatus.ee) petition opposed to the quarry amassed over 370 online signatures.

