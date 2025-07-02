Water center finally opens in former Ida-Viru County oil shale quarry

The Aidu Watersport Center, built on the site of an exhausted Eesti Energia oil shale quarry in eastern Estonia, has opened its doors to visitors after years of delays.

The facility, which received €3.7 million in support from the European Regional Development Fund in 2017, was originally supposed to open six years ago.

However, construction tenders were delayed, and the main building of the center was only completed at the end of 2023.

While the center was only open to those who made reservations last summer, the policy changed this year to admit everyone.

"Since last season was very short for Aidu, it lasted just over a month, we cannot let this season pass the same way. We decided that we are ready to open the center every day to gain that experience," said Aidu Water Adventure Center project manager Tarvo Kubja.

Visitors should still keep in mind that the three-kilometer stretch of road leading to the old quarry is not yet dust-free. Other improvement works are also ongoing at the center.

"We hope that by the first half of August, the access road will be dust-free and the internal roads of the center will have an asphalt surface," Kubja said.

The water adventure center offers canoeing, stand-up paddleboarding, and boat trips for visitors. Pedal boats are available for rent, there is also an outdoor pool in the main canal and a wakeboard park. The main building houses shower facilities and a conference center.

In June, rowing and paddling lanes were installed in the main canal. Kubja hopes athletes will come to the center regularly for training and camps.

--

