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Ida-Viru County water sports center aspires to host international competitions

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Aidu Water Sports Center.
Aidu Water Sports Center. Source: Dmitri Fedotkin/ERR
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A water sports center in Ida-Viru County wants to host international competitions in the future and is looking for interested people to help set up a new sports club and create a community.

This fall, the Baltic Cup, an international rowing competition, will take place at Aidu Water Sports Center, with an expected participation of around 300 young athletes from nine countries. 

Robert Väli, secretary general of the Estonian Rowing Federation, said the competition will serve as a valuable test before a major international championship.

Observers and technical delegates from the World Rowing Association have been invited to evaluate the event and provide feedback for improvement.

"But fundamentally, the most important element for hosting the competition. The course is already in place," added Väli.

The center was also offered the opportunity to host next year's U-23 European Championship, but had to decline the offer as athletes from aggressor states, Russia and Belarus, are not permitted to compete in Estonia.

To date, the Aidu Water Sports Center has focused on securing investment for the necessary infrastructure for sports and leisure activities.

According to Hardi Murula, a board member of the center, the most neglected aspect is building up the local water sports community. This includes establishing a club, training groups, and other related activities. 

"After all, that is the very reason we started this project in the first place: to restore the community that used to exist in the villages here," added Murula.

The sports center is located in a former oil shale quarry, a project that destroyed local villages.

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Editor: Elisabeth Ristmets, Siim Boikov

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