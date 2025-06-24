X!

Estonia's wood sector unstable, say local buyers of Danish-owned company

News
Thuka Nordwood factory in Viru-Nigula. June 2025.
Open gallery
11 photos
News

Estonian wood entrepreneurs have acquired the Danish-owned Flexa furniture company in Lääne-Viru County, along with its children's furniture brand Thuka. The new owners hope to decide within a year whether the factories can continue focusing solely on furniture production or need to branch out into wood processing.

The Danish company Flex had produced primarily children's furniture in Lääne-Viru County for more than 30 years.

Since early June, the factories in Kadrina and Viru-Nigula have been owned by Estonian wood sector entrepreneurs. Having one of the buyers' sawmills right next door to the furniture factory helped tip the scales in favor of the purchase.

"We know the employees of this company, we know the company's age and history," said Tõnu Ehrpais, a member of the supervisory board at Thuka Nordwood. "And for us, it also represents, to some extent, a market for materials, since part of the furniture is made from solid pine, which we produce ourselves. This is also a way to add value to a portion — albeit not a very large portion — of our own output."

At Thuka Nordwood's factories, furniture is made not only from Nordic solid wood but also from plywood and fiberboard.

Jaanus Aun, executive director at the Estonian Private Forest Union (EEML), called it a positive development that Estonian wood sector entrepreneurs found a way to buy a furniture factory that provides jobs for 100 people and had been at risk of closing.

"This is important for the entire Estonian economy — that an industry producing high-quality, high value-added finished wood products continues to survive," Aun highlighted. "Hats off to the wood industry companies able to make such investments."

Ehrpais said that their entry into the furniture industry, a new field for them, was prompted by the politically unstable situation in Estonia's wood sector.

"The current sector depends on who the minister is, whether they're about to leave and what their plans are," he explained. "It's been very difficult to invest in this sector lately. And as long as the extent of protected areas and commercial forests remains unclear, we don't see any opportunity to invest further."

Thuka-brand furniture is sold mainly in the U.K., with a limited share of its output also sold in Estonia.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Barbara Oja, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:59

In pictures: Estonian Song and Dance Festival flame on relay around the country Updated

15:16

Estonia's wood sector unstable, say local buyers of Danish-owned company

14:10

Bottle deposit money from summer shows helps pay for kids' theater visits

13:06

Estonian Middle East expert: Qatar was prepared for Iran's attack

12:01

In Southeastern Estonia, road maintenance funding falls short as prices rise

11:04

Midsummer relatively quiet for emergency services in Estonia this year

10:13

Indrek Kasela: The past is over-fetishized in Estonia

09:04

Tõnis Saarts: The return of nationality-based voting in Estonian politics

23.06

Photos: Avinurme Barrel Fair turns quarter of a century old

23.06

Galleries and video: Victory Day Parade 2025 Updated

be prepared!

Most Read articles

20.06

EDF colonel: Russia using airstrikes on homes to offset stalled advances

23.06

Ukraine's Zelenskyy sanctions three Estonian businessmen

23.06

Galleries and video: Victory Day Parade 2025 Updated

22.06

Gallery: Rally in support of Israel held in Tallinn

10:13

Indrek Kasela: The past is over-fetishized in Estonia

20.06

Baltic Defense Line anti-tank ditch construction underway in Estonia

23.06

Alar Karis: Estonia defended by our will, capabilities and allies

20.06

Baltics, Nordics, Poland call for Russian soldier Schengen zone visa ban

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo