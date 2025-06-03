X!

State forest center secures deal with VKG for Ida-Viru County bioproducts plant

News
A forest in Estonia.
A forest in Estonia. Source: Jarek Jõepera
News

The State Forest Management Center (RMK) has signed a deal with chemical products company VKG Fiber, laying the ground for a bioproduct manufacturing complex in Ida-Viru County which will enhance biochemically low-value wood and will be the largest of its kind in Estonia.

According to State Forest Management Center (RMK) CEO Mikk Marran, the aim of the agreement is to advance the development of Estonia's largest wood biorefinery, planned for Lüganuse Municipality in Ida-Viru County.

The purchase and sale agreement is for 10 years.

VKG's planned production will consume 700,000 cubic meters of pulpwood annually sourced from state forests.

The contract with the RMK guarantees VKG approximately a third of the raw materials it needs, the RMK has said.

RMK board chair Mikk Marran said: "When the factory is built, VKG will become RMK's largest customer. The factory, planned for Lüganuse municipality, would valorize approximately one-fifth of the total volume of wood procured from state forests. The chemical processing of wood is significant from the perspective of the entire forestry and timber sector, as today the lion's share of pulpwood is moving out of Estonia without any added value. Now a solid foundation stone has been laid so that more jobs and more income can stay in Estonia."

The ultimate sales volume would be seven million cubic meters of pulpwood in ten years, he explained.

The agreement stipulates that VKG submits a detailed schedule for the construction of the production unit within two months, which can be supplemented within one year after the conclusion of the agreement.

The completion of the new production unit, as specified in the revised schedule, may differ from the schedule originally presented in the business plan.

The contract provides for the eventuality of postponing completion by two years, and in the event of an additional postponement of more than two years, the volume of wood supplied will be reduced by up to 10 percent for each year.

VKG Fiber won the tender at the end of March for both hardwood and softwood pulpwood quantities, of 340,000 and 360,000 cubic meters respectively.

The contract follows a pricing model in which the base price is the Scandinavian regional price, adjusted to the price difference between Estonia and Scandinavia. That price gets reviewed before each delivery period.


The RMK and VKG have also agreed to establish a superficies right on a 170-hectare property in Lüganuse rural municipality, near Kiviõli, Ida-Viru County. The municipality approved the special detailed plan last week.

Enhancing biochemically low-value wood involves using various techniques to improve its properties and extend its usability. These methods can include chemical modification, thermal modification, and the use of biochar to create high-value products like biofuels, adhesives, and structural materials.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:01

Tallinn mayor, deputy mayors criticize Reform 'games' over kindergarten fees

14:34

State forest center secures deal with VKG for Ida-Viru County bioproducts plant

14:09

Isamaa leader could be required to pay paper nearly €30,000 for hosting show

13:44

Estonia's school students show wide range of AI abilities on eve of tech leap

13:07

Head of FC Flora: Football Association director was acting as a mediator

12:26

Gallery: Third Tallinn Children's Jazz Festival Kräsh takes place

11:49

Tallinn to launch new city master plan after 25 years

11:11

May in stores: dairy prices inching upward

10:40

Ministry would allow use of license plate data only in specific cases

10:12

Võru gets its own twist on the 'Northern frog' with new statue

be prepared!

Most Read articles

01.06

Trail camera in Estonia captures no fewer than eight bears at once

02.06

Former mayor hits out at reboot of planned Tallinn main street project

02.06

Nils Niitra: I quit the second pension pillar and do not regret it

02.06

Watchdog looking into potentially illegal agreement between Estonian football clubs

02.06

General: Ukraine's successful operation sign of Russian intelligence's weakness

01.06

Baltic states are 'model allies,' says US defense secretary

02.06

State to transfer €584 million from last year's budget to this one

02.06

Estonia's inter-island ferry services increase schedules to meet demand

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo