Fibenol and Power2X give up participation in RMK timber auction

RMK felling.
RMK felling. Source: RMK
The State Forest Management Center (RMK) timber auction has attracted bids from VKG Fiber OÜ, Horizon Tselluloosi ja Paberi AS and Biojet AS. However, Fibenol OÜ and Power2X B.V. opted not to submit applications.

At the beginning of January, the State Forest Management Center (RMK) determined that the business plans of companies participating in the timber sale directed at the wood chemistry industry were feasible. As a result, all five companies involved — VKG Fiber, Horizon Tselluloosi ja Paberi AS, Fibenol, Biojet and Power2X B.V. — were given the opportunity to submit price offers.

For the auction starting next week, VKG Fiber, Horizon and Biojet submitted applications by the deadline, while Fibenol OÜ and Power2X B.V. chose not to participate.

When RMK disclosed the pricing model for the wood chemistry-focused timber sale in January, Fibenol found it surprising. According to a company representative, the model assumed that purchasing pulpwood in Estonia should cost the same as in Scandinavia, with an additional price premium of about 20 percent. This, they argued, implied that Estonia's investment environment was stronger and more favorable than Scandinavia's.

RMK is auctioning off 700,000 cubic meters of pulpwood, including 360,000 cubic meters of spruce and pine pulpwood and 340,000 cubic meters of birch pulpwood, along with approximately 140,000 cubic meters of logging residues. The earliest possible delivery time is 2028.

The bidding process will begin on March 26 at 2 p.m. and conclude on March 28 at 6 p.m.

Editor: Karin Koppel, Marcus Turovski

