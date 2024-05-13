Fibenol interested in RMK contract for potential new Estonian factory

Fibenol is among five companies negotiating at the State Forest Management Center's (RMK) timber auction. The company said it is looking into creating a new factory in Estonia and wants to understand the availability of resources.

Last week, RMK said five companies had submitted applications. The sale deals with 0.7 million cubic meters of low-value wood, mainly pulpwood, which has so far been exported.

RMK's spokesperson Priit Luts told ERR that it is not possible to export this wood for this auction – it needs to be valued in Estonia.

Luts highlighted the sales conditions: "Entrepreneurs who plan to build a new production unit engaged in chemical and/or microbiological processing of forest material in Estonia are invited to negotiations."

Merili Palu, Fibenol's plant planning project manager, said the company wants to participate in the negotiations in connection to its future plans.

"The availability of raw materials is an important consideration in the choice of locations. Therefore, it is important for Fibenol to participate in the negotiations with RMK and to understand what its availability could be for Fibenol's next potential plant in Estonia," Palu said.

In mid-March, Fibenol announced plans to build a new biorefinery in Latvia and signed an agreement with ministers, and the Latvian Investment and Development Agency. Around €700 will be invested.

Palu said this project is also moving forward.

VKG Fiber, Biojet, Horizon Pulp and Paper Ltd. and Power2X Participations B.V will also participate in the negotiations.

Starting from 2024, RMK will only sell wood to companies operating domestically. The state agency has pledged to support Estonia's forest and wood industry.

