Statistics: Industrial output in Estonia down 2.5 percent in January

The total production of industrial enterprises fell by 2.5 percent at constant prices year on year to January 2025, Statistics Estonia reported.

Among the three industrial sectors, output rose by 2 percent in manufacturing, but fell by 7.4 percent in mining and by 21.8 percent in electricity production, as of the first month of this year.

Helle Bunder, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said: "In January, the output of the wood industry was up by 8.3 percent year on year," and noted that the boosted output of manufacturing resulted primarily from the higher volume of production in timber and the manufacture of wooden items.

"This was the first time since May 2022 that the output of this industry increased," Bunder went on.

Change in volume of industrial production. Source: Statistics Estonia

In January, the volume of industrial production increased in more than half of manufacturing activities, the agency said.

With the larger industries, rises in output were seen in the manufacture of wood (which went up by 8.3 percent), fabricated metal products (up by 5.9 percent), and electrical equipment (3.7 percent).

The volume of production was unchanged in the manufacture of food products and chemical products, Statistics Estonia said.

Among the activities with larger shares, output fell in the manufacture of computers and electronic products (down by 2.1 percent), building materials (by 6.1 percent), and shale oil (6.2 percent).

In January 2025, nearly two-thirds (67.8 percent) of the total production of manufacturing was sold on the external market.

Compared with January 2024, the sales of manufacturing production rose by 5.9 percent at current prices according to working-day adjusted data.

Domestic sales grew by 1.5 percent and export sales by 8.4 percent, Statistics Estonia said.

Volume and index/trend of production in manufacturing. Source: Statistics Estonia

Month-on-month figures

Compared with December 2024, the seasonally adjusted total industrial production fell by 6 percent and the production of manufacturing by 5.8 percent in January 2025.

In energy production, the volume of electricity production (in megawatt-hours) fell by 11.3 percent and the production of heat (district heating) by 19.5 percent, between December and January.

More detailed information is available from the Statistics Estonia website here, here, and here.

--

