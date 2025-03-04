Foreign minister: Right place for Nord Stream 2 is at sea bottom, in pieces

Reports of the relaunching of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline are a step in the wrong direction for European energy security, Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said.

"The right place for Nord Stream 2 is at the bottom of the sea, in pieces, not on the EU's energy market," the minister said.

"Instead, we are welcoming gas supplies from the U.S. to the EU, not Russia," Tsahkna continued via a ministry press release.

"Russia has repeatedly used energy as a weapon against Europe. It is using energy exports to finance its war in Ukraine. If reports about plans to relaunch Nord Stream 2 turn out to be true, it would be a step in a completely wrong direction as far as European energy security is concerned," he went on.

Following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the EU has significantly reduced its reliance on Russian energy. Gas imports have been cut from 45 percent to 13 percent. The EU has also sanctioned Russian oil, oil products, and coal.

This shift is set to continue. The European Commission plans to present an action plan in late March for phasing out Russian energy. This aligns with a political agreement to end imports by 2027.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200). Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Tsahkna stressed that reopening Nord Stream 2 would conflict with this goal. It would require the US to lift sanctions, which is not feasible at this time.

Estonia expects the US to increase energy sanctions on Russia. This could include lowering the oil price cap with the G7 and EU or targeting the shadow fleet, the minister said. Additionally, the EU should work to reduce its LNG imports from Russia.

British financial daily the FT reported a "close ally" of Putin has been pushing for a deal to restart the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, with U.S. backing. This is despite the current international climate. It reflects ongoing efforts to mend US-Russia ties under Trump.

Germany, once heavily reliant on Russian gas imports, now gets most of its supply from Norway.

In any case, the damaged Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which runs under the Baltic Sea, is not certified and therefore cannot be used, a German government spokesman said.

The German Economy Ministry said on Monday that the country's energy independence from Russia is of crucial strategic importance. This means possible Nord Stream 2 negotiations with Moscow are off the table.

On September 26, both pipes of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline and one of the pipes of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline were ruptured by blasts detonated by persons unknown.

A Swiss court has extended Nord Stream 2's debt restructuring deadline to May 9, warning of bankruptcy if unmet.

