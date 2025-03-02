Foreign minister: Europe must prove it can help Ukraine

In light of recent news from the United States, it is clear that Europe must move from words to action and demonstrate its ability to support Ukraine and counter Russian aggression, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said.

If the United States decides to halt its aid to Ukraine, Europe must step in to replace it and we have the resources to do so, Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said in a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"We must urgently increase military aid to Ukraine, strengthen the sanctions imposed on Russia and seize Russia's frozen state assets — amounting to nearly €300 billion in Europe," he said.

Tsahkna noted that Estonia has already swiftly increased its military aid to Ukraine by €25 million with a shipment of ammunition and an additional €100 million in military support will be sent in the near future, making Estonia the largest supporter of Ukraine in proportional terms. "We expect other allies to quickly scale up their military aid in the same proportion. All the alarm bells have rung — it is time for action," the foreign minister said.

"As important as helping Ukraine gain a position of strength is developing long-term security guarantees to ensure that aggression does not recur. Estonia is ready to participate in these discussions with allies and work together to implement these guarantees," Tsahkna added.

On Sunday, a meeting of 19 European countries will take place in London, convened by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The Baltic states were not invited to the meeting, but ahead of the summit, a video call will be held between Starmer and the Baltic leaders. According to Tsahkna, Estonia will use the opportunity to make its position heard.

Next week, an extraordinary European Council meeting will also take place.

