X!

Toomas Hendrik Ilves: We can no longer trust the US

News
Toomas Hendrik Ilves appearing on 'Plektrumm.'
Toomas Hendrik Ilves appearing on 'Plektrumm.' Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Friday's meeting between the presidents of the United States and Ukraine was terrible to watch, said former Estonian President Toomas Hendrik Ilves. He believes that Europe must now take serious action to ensure it can manage without the United States.

"The events of Friday showed that the Trump administration has largely taken over Russia's talking points," former Estonian President Toomas Hendrik Ilves told ERR.

Ilves described Friday's war of words at the White House as a spectacle — essentially an ambush by U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance against Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who was in a weaker position.

"These leaders govern the most militarily and economically powerful country in the world. They simply trampled over him. It was terrible to watch," Ilves said.

According to Ilves, Europe must now draw its own conclusions and accept that the United States can no longer be trusted. "We have different goals and if we want to defend Western values, the U.S. will not come to our aid," he stated.

"After yesterday, I seriously doubt that NATO holds much significance anymore. Even if Trump does not formally withdraw the U.S. from NATO, there's little to expect from it should things get serious. Europe must start thinking much more seriously about how to move forward independently and how to defend itself. This means that much of the infighting we have seen in Europe must now end. The minor issues that have occupied us — we can no longer afford to focus on them," Ilves stressed.

One of the first issues to address, in his view, is Germany's debt brake rule, which prevents increased spending on defense.

"Europe must now take its defense seriously. Friday was just the latest incident, but we've already seen how, a few days ago, Trump called Zelenskyy a dictator — even though he is democratically elected. Yet he does not say that Putin, who is clearly not democratically elected, is a dictator. This should be a wake-up call for all of us in Estonia and across Europe," Ilves warned.

While Trump stated that the U.S. remains committed to NATO, Ilves said that this should not be taken seriously.

"This is a leadership style that differs from traditional diplomacy, where words carry meaning. Right now, they don't. If someone repeatedly claims that they have provided the most aid to Ukraine when that is simply not true, what are we to conclude? French President Emmanuel Macron visited Washington and explained that Europe has, in fact, provided more aid than the U.S. And yet Trump continues to claim his administration has given $350 billion, which is simply not true," Ilves remarked.

Ilves agreed with Estonian MP Marko Mihkelson's assessment that Friday's events in the Oval Office could mark the beginning of the unraveling of the Western alliance. He also welcomed the fact that EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas has reached the same conclusion — that the U.S. is no longer the leader of the Western world.

"This is a completely new role for America, which has been the leader of the free world for the past 80 years. It no longer is," Ilves stated.

As for how Europe should now take on that leadership role or who should fill it, Ilves said that Europe must determine that for itself. However, he emphasized that it is not about any single individual.

"We cannot say that one person or another will take on this role. We must face the reality that, right now, Europe is not managing on its own — and that needs to be addressed," he noted.

When asked whether Europe could suddenly manage without the U.S., Ilves responded with a question of his own: "What is the alternative? It would be a tragedy if we cannot, but we have no choice. We must do it," he concluded.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski, Marko Tooming

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:10

Nearly a thousand sauna fans gather for this year's marathon in Otepää

09:07

Narva becomes Finno-Ugric Capital of Culture

08:59

Foreign minister: Europe must prove it can help Ukraine

08:50

Toomas Hendrik Ilves: We can no longer trust the US

08:37

Gallery: Demolition blasts rock ERR's new TV building construction site

08:22

Foreign ministry official: Europe must step forward if US pulls back

08:05

Expert: Zelenskyy did not really think his US visit through

01:30

Reform MP: Oval Office drama could mark start of western alliance's demise Updated

01.03

Estonian universities prepare for next year's admissions amid stricter rules

01.03

Court: Termination of support payments to children in care is unlawful

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

01.03

Estonia left out of London summit on Ukraine, despite being key eastern flank ally

01.03

Free world needs a new leader, Kaja Kallas says after Trump-Zelenskyy exchange

01.03

Estonian universities prepare for next year's admissions amid stricter rules

01.03

Estonia's PM, FM pledge support for Ukraine after Trump's clash with Zelenskyy Updated

01.03

Isamaa chair: Trump humiliated all of Ukraine with Zelenskyy tirade

01.03

Hundreds of drivers hit with Independence Day parking fines

01:30

Reform MP: Oval Office drama could mark start of western alliance's demise Updated

28.02

Trailblazing Estonian tech app Skype to cease operations this year

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo