Isamaa chair: Trump humiliated all of Ukraine with Zelenskyy tirade

Isamaa chair Urmas Reinsalu has condemned what happened at Friday's meeting between United States President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He called it an uncalled-for humiliation for all of Ukraine, not just its leader.

Reinsalu has also warned that European inaction and weakening transatlantic ties will embolden Russia. This will further threaten Ukraine's fight for survival.

Writing on his social media account, Reinsalu, a former foreign minister, noted: "When the Ukrainian president gets humiliated, the Ukrainian people, who have bravely faced destruction for several years, are also being humiliated."

He also warned of serious diplomatic fallout. He emphasized that "different national interests and diplomatic maneuvers cannot override concepts such as honor and dignity."

Addressing the broader reaction and pushback to the before-camera dressing down, Trump and his vice president, J.D. Vance, attempted to give the Ukrainian president. Reinsalu remarked: "Honest people are currently expressing their support for President Zelenskyy, and feel deep concern and dismay."

Speaking of European countries meeting in London tomorrow, Sunday, for a defense summit, Reinsalu expressed hope. He said that "a substantive European approach will take shape at the meeting following yesterday's events."

Expanding on diplomatic failures, Reinsalu criticized European nations for their inaction at the UN Security Council earlier in the week.

He pointed out that the first resolution on the Russia-Ukraine war since its outset failed to call the invasion what it actually is. Instead, it reduced the war of aggression to a neutral "armed conflict."

Reinsalu wrote: "This is significant because Security Council decisions directly shape international law. Five European countries simply did not take part in the vote, in which the decision was effectively designed by the U.S., Russia, and China."

In his parting shot, Reinsalu urged European and Ukrainian leaders to remain calm and composed. He stressed that any further weakening of transatlantic relations would only benefit any adversaries.

He stressed that Russian officials were already seizing on the situation. He cited former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev's reaction to events.

"Former Russian President Medvedev already gleefully declared yesterday that President Zelenskyy was 'thrown out of the White House like a pig.'"

However, this is premature gloating, the Isamaa chair noted.

"It's too early to squeal with joy in Moscow," he added.

President Zelenskyy had been in Washington theoretically to sign a minerals exploitation agreement with the U.S. Following Friday's spat, the deal unsurprisingly went unsigned. The dispute mostly focused on U.S. aid to Ukraine, the actions of Trump's predecessor Joe Biden on this, and Zelenskyy's supposed "disrespect" of the U.S.

--

