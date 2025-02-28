X!

Estonia's PM, FM pledge support for Ukraine after Trump's clash with Zelenskyy

Ukraine and Estonian flags.
Ukraine and Estonian flags. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Estonia's top politicians publicly pledged support for Ukraine on Friday evening after a heated meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The in-person meeting in Washington on Friday in the White House ended in an argument between Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance, and Zelenskyy over the war in Ukraine and a future peace deal.

The BBC called the meeting "an extraordinary exchange" saying Trump told the Ukrainian president to "make a deal or we're out", referring to peace with Russia.

The U.S. president told his Ukrainian counterpart to be "thankful" and accused him of "gambling with World War Three."

Zelenskyy said there should be "no compromises" with Vladimir Putin – but Trump says Kyiv will have to make concessions to reach a peace deal with Russia.

The Ukrainian president was then told to leave the White House and a planned news conference was abruptly cancelled

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) issued a comment after the meeting showing support for Ukraine, while not directly referring to the arguement or criticizing the U.S. administration.

"The only obstacle to peace is the decision by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to continue his war of aggression. If Ukraine stops fighting, there will be no Ukraine. Estonia's support for Ukraine remains unwavering," he said in a statement.

"It is time for Europe to step up. We do not need to wait for something else to happen; Europe has enough resources, including Russia's frozen assets, to enable Ukraine to continue fighting."

Tsahkna also said he had spoken with his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha, saying: "I reassured Estonia's support to Ukraine whatever it takes. Ukraine is not alone."

Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) also sent a message of support to the Ukrainian president. He also did not refer to the discussion.

"We stand united with Zelenskyy and Ukraine in our fight for freedom. Always. Because it is right, not easy," he wrote on social media website X.

President Alar Karis reiterated the ministers' messages.

"Estonia's support for Ukraine is unwavering. Your courage inspires us all. We stand with you, President Zelenskyy, and with people of Ukraine. You are not alone," he said.

Kaja Kallas, EU high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, said Europe will step up and support Ukraine.

"Today, it became clear that the free world needs a new leader. It's up to us, Europeans, to take this challenge," the former Estonian prime minister wrote on social media.

Leaders from across Europe also publicly backed Zelenskyy.

After the exchange, Zelenskyy thanked the American people for their support after Trump accused him of not saying "thank you."

"Ukraine needs just and lasting peace, and we are working exactly for that," he wrote.

Meanwhile Trump said the Ukrainian president "is not ready for Peace if America is involved" and that he had " disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office."

He added: "He [Zelenskyy] can come back when he is ready for Peace."

Speaking later to Fox News, Zelenskyy said the spat with Trump was "not good for both sides" but he thought the relationship could go forward.

The Associated Press news agency summed up the situation by saying: "The Ukrainian president's main objective going into the sit-down had been to press Trump not to abandon his country and to warn against moving too close to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Instead he got shouted at while Trump appeared to play up the drama for the cameras."

The heated discussion follows weeks of provocative comments from Trump about Zelenskyy and the war since he started his second term in office on January 20.

The U.S. president has even gone so far as to call Zelenskyy a "dictator" for not holding elections during wartime, something which is forbidden under the Ukrainian constitution.

Additionally, the U.S. is holding discussions about future peace negotiations with Russia but without representatives from either Ukraine or Europe.

The two countries are also in the middle of negotiations over a deal for Ukraine's rare earth minerals which has not yet been signed.

No signs Russia preparing for ceasefire in Ukraine

Mattias Puusepp. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

On Friday, in the weekly Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) briefing, deputy chief of staff Lt. Col. Mattias Puusepp said there have been no signs over the past week Russia is preparing for a possible ceasefire.

"Public speculation suggests the possibility that Russia will increase the number of attacks, especially in the Kursk operational area, in order to obtain better conditions for negotiations. However, as far as we are aware, Russia does not have a balance of power that would enable it to make rapid progress in retaking the Kursk region," he told the media.

The total number of enemy target destroyed per day has remained steady at 1,180 to 1,200, the Lt. Col outlined.

"The enemy has also continued to carry out terror bombings against civilian targets in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Kherson oblasts," Puusepp added.

The briefing took place at 12 noon on Friday, several hours before Trump and Zelenskyy's meeting.

Kaupo Rosin Source: ERR

Last month, head of the Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service Kaupo Rosin said Russia has not changed its plans.

"There is no reason to believe that Putin has abandoned his maximalist ambitions, including the demand to roll NATO's military presence back to its 1997 boundaries, which makes it all the more vital that Russia leaves Ukraine with a painful lesson," he wrote in the agency's annual public report.

Rosin said a ceasefire would only benefit Putin.

"Such a pause would be expedient for the war criminal to consolidate his gains, catch his breath and then resume Russia's colonialist mission," he wrote.

This article was updated several times to add context and comments from Prime Minister Kristen Michal, President Alar Karis, EFIS head Kaupo Rosin, and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas.

Editor: Helen Wright

