Officers: Not even in Russia's interests to prolong Ukraine invasion further

While Russia has no plans to agree to peace under any reasonable conditions, the country also has no interest in continuing the war for too long either, Colonel Eero Rebo, head of the Estonian Defense League's (Kaitseliit) general staff, said.

The reliance on outside aid, including that of the now infamous North Korean contingents sent to fight in Ukraine and for Russia, also indicates that Russia is not counting on a swift outcome in peace negotiations, he added.

Speaking to "Aktuaalne kaamera", Rebo said: "If we look at what a small percentage they make up of the Russian Federation's armed forces, then in itself, it is not a significant factor.

"However, what it does indicate is that the Russian Federation does not intend to agree to peace under reasonable conditions and will continue the war right up until the last minute," Rebo went on.

The Lieutenant Colonel conceded that Russia also has no real interest in continuing the war for too long, either.

Its structural economic situation is not particularly healthy, and to fully redress that it would need to rid itself of sanctions and return to normal relations, particularly with Europe.

"If we look at Russia's trade partners before the war, Europe still played a relatively large role, but today, Europe has strongly aligned itself behind Ukraine," Rebo added.

Meanwhile, Lt. Col. Mattias Puusepp, head of the EDF's division staff operations section, also spoke to "Aktuaalne kaamera."

He, too, noted that Russia has continued to receive significant support from North Korea. "Despite peace negotiations with the U.S., additional soldiers, equipment, and ammunition have been brought in from North Korea," he explained.

This external support suggests that Russia's military ambitions may be outpacing its actual capabilities.

Lt Col. Mattias Puusepp. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

Of shortages: "One aspect is the specific equipment, primarily long-range artillery, which Russia is already experiencing a significant shortage of in this fourth year of the war. Their strong ally has provided an opportunity to replenish and bring in new resources, along with additional ammunition, which Russia is likely running low on," Puusepp said.

On the battlefield, Puusepp observed a decline in Russian offensive activity too.

"The attack activity of Russian forces has decreased, although the goal of capturing the Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts remains," he stated.

Despite this reduction in intensity, the progress of Russian forces remains limited. "Russian forces can capture an average of one square kilometer per day," he added, underlining the slow pace of territorial gains, Puusepp went on.

While Russia made gains in its occupation of Ukraine following a switch from using conscripts to paid contractual volunteers, this is not a bottomless pit. Given the heavy losses, attracting replacements will cost a lot more financially than was the case for those initially enthusiastic about serving, while death benefits to families will also have taken their toll. Also, civilian employers will have to pay more to keep their wages competitive, and the oligarch class is continuing to feel the pinch of sanctions, all at a time when the country has been experiencing high inflation.

