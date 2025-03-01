X!

Officers: Not even in Russia's interests to prolong Ukraine invasion further

News
Col. Eero Rebo.
Col. Eero Rebo. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

While Russia has no plans to agree to peace under any reasonable conditions, the country also has no interest in continuing the war for too long either, Colonel Eero Rebo, head of the Estonian Defense League's (Kaitseliit) general staff, said.

The reliance on outside aid, including that of the now infamous North Korean contingents sent to fight in Ukraine and for Russia, also indicates that Russia is not counting on a swift outcome in peace negotiations, he added.

Speaking to "Aktuaalne kaamera", Rebo said: "If we look at what a small percentage they make up of the Russian Federation's armed forces, then in itself, it is not a significant factor.

"However, what it does indicate is that the Russian Federation does not intend to agree to peace under reasonable conditions and will continue the war right up until the last minute," Rebo went on.

The Lieutenant Colonel conceded that Russia also has no real interest in continuing the war for too long, either.

Its structural economic situation is not particularly healthy, and to fully redress that it would need to rid itself of sanctions and return to normal relations, particularly with Europe.

"If we look at Russia's trade partners before the war, Europe still played a relatively large role, but today, Europe has strongly aligned itself behind Ukraine," Rebo added.

Meanwhile, Lt. Col. Mattias Puusepp, head of the EDF's division staff operations section, also spoke to "Aktuaalne kaamera."

He, too, noted that Russia has continued to receive significant support from North Korea. "Despite peace negotiations with the U.S., additional soldiers, equipment, and ammunition have been brought in from North Korea," he explained.

This external support suggests that Russia's military ambitions may be outpacing its actual capabilities.

Lt Col. Mattias Puusepp. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

Of shortages: "One aspect is the specific equipment, primarily long-range artillery, which Russia is already experiencing a significant shortage of in this fourth year of the war. Their strong ally has provided an opportunity to replenish and bring in new resources, along with additional ammunition, which Russia is likely running low on," Puusepp said.

On the battlefield, Puusepp observed a decline in Russian offensive activity too.
"The attack activity of Russian forces has decreased, although the goal of capturing the Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts remains," he stated.

Despite this reduction in intensity, the progress of Russian forces remains limited. "Russian forces can capture an average of one square kilometer per day," he added, underlining the slow pace of territorial gains, Puusepp went on.

While Russia made gains in its occupation of Ukraine following a switch from using conscripts to paid contractual volunteers, this is not a bottomless pit. Given the heavy losses, attracting replacements will cost a lot more financially than was the case for those initially enthusiastic about serving, while death benefits to families will also have taken their toll. Also, civilian employers will have to pay more to keep their wages competitive, and the oligarch class is continuing to feel the pinch of sanctions, all at a time when the country has been experiencing high inflation.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera," reporter Vahur Lauri.

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:23

Estonian universities prepare for next year's admissions amid stricter rules

16:15

Reform MP: Oval Office drama could mark start of western alliance's demise

16:09

Court: Termination of support payments to children in care is unlawful

15:47

Isamaa chair: Trump humiliated all of Ukraine with Zelenskyy tirade

14:47

Train ticket price hike hits Rakvere, Türi, Jõgeva passengers the hardest

14:07

Officers: Not even in Russia's interests to prolong Ukraine invasion further

12:12

No plans to make gambling laws in Estonia stricter

11:36

Rail Baltica main line construction due to reach Pärnu County this fall

10:44

Hundreds of drivers hit with Independence Day parking fines

10:09

Power cut left thousands on Saaremaa without electricity Friday

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

09:15

Estonia left out of London summit on Ukraine, despite being key eastern flank ally

08:11

Estonia's PM, FM pledge support for Ukraine after Trump's clash with Zelenskyy Updated

28.02

Trailblazing Estonian tech app Skype to cease operations this year

10:07

Free world needs a new leader, Kaja Kallas says after Trump-Zelenskyy exchange

28.02

Only 3 foster families willing to immediately offer a home to a child in Estonia

28.02

Estonian picked to play for top US college's football team

26.02

Stefano Braghiroli: The Baltic states in the era of Trump's insecurity

28.02

Best bid identified for purchase of former Nordica aircraft

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo