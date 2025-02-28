President Karis: Europe still strong, but not showing this effectively to US

Europe as a bloc remains strong, but the continent has failed to effectively showcase that, particularly to key ally the United States, President Alar Karis has warned.

The head of state has stressed NATO's role, calls for unity, and has urged politicians to regain trust amid security and electoral debates.

Fresh off his Independence Day speech, the president spoke to ETV show "Esimene stuudio" Thursday.

In his speech Monday, President Karis had said that only a strong Europe can cope in the world, and if necessary, alone, yet at the same time NATO, the bulk of whose member states are European, is a cornerstone here.

"It is in no one's interest for NATO to leave — not even in America's interest— that Europe should have to start building its own army," the president said.

"We also do not have the resources to do that. It is reasonable to invest in NATO and the defense structures which have already been established," Karis went on.

As a result, "Perhaps our weaknesses are more apparent across the ocean, that somehow we are not united enough. And understandably, in this regard, U.S. President Donald Trump is right, as he said in his previous term — that Europe needs to invest more in defense, and that must indeed be done."

As for Estonia: "We, in that sense, are the well-behaved ones here, but we are a small country with small contributions. Others must also be made to understand that this is important," the president went on.

Trump may have hinted at a withdrawal of U.S. troops from Europe, but Karis argued such a move would be strategically unsound.

"If you think seriously, this is not in America's interest," the president went on.

This was particularly the case with NATO's eastern flank, which Estonia forms a part of.

"Why should they leave here, and how would they justify leaving from here, the eastern flank, which has invested so strongly in defense? So I think it is not credible. But one must be prepared," he continued.

Building on this, Karis emphasized that Europe must ensure its own security rather than relying entirely on U.S. leadership.

President: Have to stick up for Ukraine

As for Ukraine, if the U.S. does indeed end up reducing its support for that country, Europe must step up to the plate, the president said.

"We have to. There is no other option because today peace still comes through the battlefield. The more military aid we provide, the fewer casualties there will be, not more, because technology plays a significant role in war. And when those peace negotiations eventually take place, Ukraine will be in a stronger position to conduct them."

Ultimately, despite the concerns, none of the recent developments mean that the special relationship between the U.S. and Europe is over, Karis went on.

"Trump is a businessman, and so if he can see that Europe has something to offer in return, even strength and a willingness to defend itself, I think that will work out."

Karis also expanded on the impact of military aid, stressing that it directly reduces casualties rather than increasing them.

He argued that providing Ukraine with advanced weaponry strengthens its negotiating power and ultimately leads to a faster resolution of the war.

Ultimately Karis insisted Europe must act, not wait for U.S. leadership.

Not right to resolve voting rights issue too close to October's elections

The show also addressed the matter of stripping the voting rights from third country nationals residing in Estonia, ahead of October's local elections.

Karis noted that time is short here, saying: "If it happens too close to the elections, then I think it is not reasonable. But fundamentally, this is the Riigikogu's choice and decision to. And if it spans across two parliamentary terms, then it is even more convincing."

The current Riigikogu will be in place until 2027.

The president emphasized the need for careful justification and impact assessments, warning that rushing such decisions risks unintended consequences.

He pointed out that Estonia recognized Russia as an aggressor in 2022 and could have acted sooner.

The president is currently consulting with party leaders on revoking Russian citizens' voting rights, but will only take a final stance once the Riigikogu has passed its under-process law.

President calls for more accountability from politicians

More broadly, the head of state also called for more accountability from Estonia's politicians, of all hues.

"Politics cannot function without trust. Reform is necessary, even if painful," he went on, referring to the process of reforming things and not the governmental party.

Trust is built by clear communication, even when decisions are unpopular, he added, while Estonia must balance security concerns with fair governance.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!