Bill restricting voting rights in Estonia passes second Riigikogu reading

The Riigikogu has moved closer to passing a constitutional amendment that would confine voting rights in local elections to Estonian citizens, stateless residents, and citizens of EU and NATO countries.

The bill, if it enters into force, will restrict third-country nationals' right to vote, which up to now they had held at local elections.

The next local elections take place in October this year.

The Riigikogu concluded the second reading of the Estonian Constitution Amendment Bill (536 SE), which was initiated by 61 MPs.

Currently, foreign nationals residing in Estonia on a long-term residence permit or permanent residence right, who are at least 16 years old on election day and have a permanent residence in a given municipality, can vote in local elections.

Under the proposed amendment, voting rights would be granted only to Estonian citizens, stateless residents, and citizens of EU and NATO countries.

Stateless residents means those ordinarily resident in Estonia who are not citizens of Estonia or any other country. In practice, this demographic is overwhelmingly Russian-speaking.

According to the bill's initiators, the amendment ensures voting rights for those who share Estonia's democratic values and security interests – in other words, the bill would prevent citizens of hostile countries residing in Estonia from voting, including potentially for candidates on a platform counter to Estonia's interests.

The rationale for permitting stateless residents to vote, a policy inserted by the Social Democrats, is that these people hold no loyalty or obligations to another country.

Ahead of the bill's second reading, the Constitutional Committee backed an amendment proposed by 43 MPs to remove a redundant clause stating that the conditions and procedures for including stateless persons and eligible foreign nationals in electoral lists would be regulated by law.

A second amendment, submitted by 23 MPs, sought to revoke the voting rights of stateless residents in local elections, as well as those of third-country nationals, but this was rejected by the committee.

The Estonian Conservative People's Party and the Centre Party factions attempted to halt the second reading. However, their motion failed, with 17 Riigikogu members supporting it and 61 opposing.

With the second reading complete, the deadline for submitting further amendments was set for March 11 at 17:15.

After this stage, Riigikogu members can propose additional amendments, provided they secure the support of at least one-fifth of the Riigikogu's composition — 21 members at the 101-seat chamber.

The third reading of the bill, where the method of amending the constitution will be determined, can only take place after at least one month has passed since the second reading, i.e., no earlier than late March.

