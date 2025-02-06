X!

RIA says e-voting system is secure and transparent

News
Confirmation of an electronically cast vote in the 2024 European Parliament. June 8, 2024.
Confirmation of an electronically cast vote in the 2024 European Parliament. June 8, 2024. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
News

Doubts about the safety of Estonia's e-voting system were raised by a researcher this week. However, the Election Service maintains online voting has always been secure but says improvements can always be made.

Tallinn University of Technology researchers Tarvo Treier and Kristjan Düüna found a flaw in Estonia's e-voting system that could have hypothetically allowed e-ballots to be manipulated.

The flaw was removed before last year's European Parliament elections.

"We tried various attack methods that came to mind. We examined every step, testing what would happen if something was done at a particular stage and whether it would later be possible to determine from the data whether everything had been conducted correctly. We discovered that one specific step we tested was very difficult to audit. With over 300,000 ballots, we could not find any software that would allow an auditor to examine them en masse. We asked the Election Service for clarification on how this is done. We were told that ballots are reviewed manually and randomly. We saw that this was a very difficult task to execute and could be done better," Treier told Wednesday's "Aktuaalne kaamera".

Tarvo Treier Source: ERR

After the researchers' pointed out the flaw, an application was introduced that automatically verifies votes instead of requiring manual review.

The head of the Election Service Arne Koitmäe said this does not mean that electronically cast votes in previous years were less protected.

"Auditors did check all the data, and in this specific aspect, they did it manually," he said.

But, "Aktuaalne kaamera" asked, is one method, paper voting or e-voting, more secure than the other?

"Both can be falsified in the same way. However, I would say that in the case of e-voting, it is significantly more difficult," Koitmäe said.

State Electoral Office (RVT) director Arne Koitmäe. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

Alo Einla, head of election information systems at the Information System Authority (RIA), said: "This was not a security vulnerability but rather an improvement to the auditing process. I can confirm that the e-voting system is secure and transparent – not just during elections, but every day, as RIA continuously works to improve it."

Treier also plans to continue analyzing e-voting.

"In the stage I examined, I focused on a specific part of the process, and I am satisfied with the improvements made. However, there are still steps that I plan to study further. I plan to continue e-voting," Treier said.

This issue arose this week after newspaper Postimees published an article by researcher Ago Samoson on Tuesday saying Treier and Düüna's work highlighted security flaws. However, on Wednesday, Treier said Samoson had misinterpreted their research and findings.  

Online voting in the 2023 Riigikogu elections on Saturday evening. March 4, 2023. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR

Estonia has used e-voting for over 20 years. Some parties, such as EKRE, regularly call for the process to be scrapped and encourage their supporters to cast paper ballots.

Next week a commission of experts from the OSCE's Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) will travel to Estonia to study the e-voting system.

This is not the first time the international body has checked Estonia's voting system. This time EKRE MP Arvo Aller requested ODIHR make the visit.

Kaja Tael, Estonia's Permanent Representative to the OSCE, said there is nothing unusual about this. She said election monitoring is one of ODIHR's main tasks.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:00

Rescue Board ahead of desynchronization: Powercuts unlikely but important to be prepared

13:26

Kilk: Leaving the Russian electricity grid increases Estonia's security

12:55

FM in Washington: USA, Europe need to show strength to ensure security

12:25

Elering: Estonia's electricity system is ready for desynchronization

11:43

Helme on energy: Estonia doesn't need anything but oil shale power plants

11:24

PPA, energy companies warn public about desynchronization scammers

10:40

Estonia, Taiwan donate over 1 million medical masks to Ukraine

10:06

European Commission farmer support initiative sparks confusion in Estonia

09:28

Number of bus passengers traveling from Baltics to Russia falling every year

08:36

Industrial production decreased by 4% in 2024

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

27.01

Explainer: Estonia desynchronizing from the Russian electricity grid

05.02

Gallery: Estonian train makes first journey to Riga Central Station

05.02

Sticker shock not stopping customers from buying seasonal lenten buns

05.02

Estonian chef on working for Saudi prince: The chaos scared me

05.02

Tallinn's Ukrainian school to gradually cease operations

05.02

Baltic States launch 'unique' frequency reserve market Updated

05.02

Estonian president to bestow more than 150 state decorations this year

30.01

Run on home generators as Estonia prepares to disconnect from Russian grid

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo