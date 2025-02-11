Coalition still discussing votes for grey passport holders

The governing coalition is still discussing an amendment to remove voting rights from stateless people living in Estonia. Opposition party Isamaa may back the bill, negating the need for coalition partner SDE's support.

An amendment to limit voting rights for third country citizens will have its second reading in the parliament later this month. Only Estonian citizens, citizens of European Union and NATO countries, and stateless persons residing in Estonia will be able to participate in future elections.

The proposal was submitted by all three coalition parties – Reform, Eesti 200 and SDE – was discussed on Monday in the Riigikogu Constitutional Committee. Members mainly made technical clarifications to the bill.

Committee Chairman Hendrik Terras (Eesti 200) said some changes might still occur before the third reading.

"In order to amend the constitution in an expedited manner, we need the support of four-fifths of the MPs present in the chamber. This means we must secure support beyond the coalition," said Terras, adding it is assume Isamaa will back the bill "The actual political consensus revolves around the so-called sunset clause. This is supported by the largest number of Riigikogu members."

SDE promise to shield gray passport holders

The coalition is split on whether voting rights should be removed from stateless people – also known as gray passport holders – and parties have discussed a compromise, a so-called sunset clause, for several months. It would allow gray passport holders to vote in this year's local elections and possibly in 2029, but not beyond that.

The idea has considerable support within Eesti 200 and Reform, and the parties hope Isamaa will also support clause.

However, the head of SDE's Riigikogu faction Priit Lomp said the party fundamentally oppose stripping gray passport holders of their voting rights.

"This has been our red line," he stressed, noting that the number of gray passport holders is already decreasing year by year.

"And to start adding sunset clauses for this group seems to me to be completely over the top," he added.

SDE neither confirms nor denies

SDE believe a significant compromise was already reached when they agreed to revoke the voting rights of Russian citizens. However, Terras believes the sunset clause should continue to be discussed.

"If this compromise proposal is not accepted, the question arises of how to proceed," said Terras. "In my opinion, the bill will not go to a final vote until it is certain that it can be passed."

The MP noted that he does not currently know how Isamaa would act in either scenario. The Center Party will vote against the bill regardless. EKRE has promised to vote against it if gray passport holders retain their voting rights. Therefore, the bill's passage depends on Isamaa, which sets the tone for the discussions.

Isamaa leader Urmas Reinsalu is well aware of this. He is keeping his cards close to his chest, and is waiting on coalition members for negotiations.

"We are ready to engage in dialogue to achieve a minimally acceptable substantive outcome," said Reinsalu.

Reform Party member and Constitutional Committee member Kalle Laanet said that the primary goal is to revoke the voting rights of Russian and Belarusian citizens. Everything else would be a bonus.

A separate question remains whether maintaining coalition unity is necessary when securing such a bonus.

"The lines for amending the constitution should not run along party factions but should have the broadest possible support among Riigikogu members," said Laanet.

The government started discussions about limiting voting rights from third country nationals after Russia's full scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Politicians say Russians and Belarusians should not be allowed to participate in democratic process.

Thousands of stateless people live in Estonia who refused, or were unable, to take Estonian citizenship after the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991. They are still classed as residents of Estonia.

