Center leader: Party members have already donated tens of thousands of euros

As the opposition Center Party grapples with a €1 million fine, its leader Mihhail Kõlvart, has called for past leadership accountability at a time when party members have been appealed to for donations.

Those donations have already run into the tens of thousands of euros, Kõlvart has said.

At a press conference last Friday, Kõlvart, a former Tallinn mayor, said: "Today, we are responsible for what happened four years ago. Back then, the party had different leadership, decision-makers, and a different reality."

He continued: "I believe it would be fair for the previous board to take responsibility. Legally, board members are collectively responsible for decisions made under their leadership."

Despite serving on the Center Party board at the time, Kõlvart conceded he was: "Embarrassed to say that, despite believing I was part of the leadership, I was not aware of what had happened."

Amid the party's financial troubles in the wake of the fine resulting from the so-called Porto Franco case, Kõlvart said Center is assessing whether to make a financial claim against its former leader, Jüri Ratas, now an Isamaa MEP.

The Center Party had been fined €750,000 by a lower-tier court which, combined with an unpaid portion of a previous penalty, totals €1 million.

The Supreme Court upheld the ruling on Friday.

Businessman Hillar Teder had been sentenced to to one year and five months' jail time in suspended sentence; former secretary general of the party Mihhail Korb received the same sentence, in relation to a corruption conviction arising from the Porto Franco development in central Tallinn.

Kõlvart said: "We are talking about three to four days, and already tens of thousands have come in." He added: "Money is coming in daily, I would even say every hour."

"It is emotional that people, regardless of income, are contributing what they can—whether large donations or symbolic contributions. It shows their commitment," the Center leader stressed.

A recent Center Party New Year event attended by 700 people was reportedly funded by party members who attended.

Kõlvart also addressed the potential expulsion of former secretary general Korb, saying it could serve a political purpose but would distance the party from accountability.

He said: "Korb has been punished, the Center Party has been penalized, but if we expel him, we risk presenting ourselves as blameless."

While he called Korb's court ruling unfair, he insisted the party must not deflect responsibility.

Center itself was also found guilty in the Porto Franco ruling, which related to influence peddling in getting the project built.

When the initial news of the scandal broke in January 2021, Jüri Ratas stepped down as prime minister. Ratas left Center last year to join Isamaa.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!