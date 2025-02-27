X!

Center may appeal party's 'unfair' guilty verdict at European Court of Justice

News
The Center Party press conference after the Porto Franco ruling.
The Center Party press conference after the Porto Franco ruling. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Center is consulting with lawyers to determine whether it is possible to challenge a verdict that found the political party guilty of a criminal offense at the European Court of Human Rights, said Chairman Mihhail Kõlvart.

"I can confirm that such discussions are ongoing, but we will make a final decision after conducting a legal analysis," Kõlvart told ERR on Thursday.

The chairman said he believes the court ruling is unfair to the 12,000 members of the party.

"I already said on the first day at the press conference that we feel this is unfair to us. But a court case is not about feelings and emotions; it is about legal aspects," he explained.

"We have our own perspective, but since we are talking about a court decision, there is no point in discussing feelings — we need to talk about legal aspects. And we are ready to do so once we have the corresponding legal analysis," Kõlvart added.

He said that the legal analysis would likely be completed by next week, at which point further steps could be taken.

"We know that statistically, the European Court of Human Rights is overloaded, and the percentage of cases it actually takes up is relatively small. That is a well-known fact. But what their potential legal assessment might be — no one can predict. There is no point in speculating too much on this matter," Kõlvart commented.

Jüri Ratas. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

The party leader has previously said former board members should also take responsibility, such as Jüri Ratas who was the party chairman at the time, and that the party is analyzing how to present Ratas with a financial claim. On Thursday, Kõlvart said that this issue is still under discussion.

"We are currently working on gathering legal arguments to proceed with this matter. But yes, that plan is also in place," said Kõlvart.

On February 7, the Supreme Court upheld the decision of the Tallinn Circuit Court, which was made last March, finding the Center Party, its former secretary-general Mihhail Korb, and businessman Hillar Teder guilty of influence peddling.

The Circuit Court sentenced Teder to one year and five months of suspended imprisonment and the then Center Party secretary-general Korb to one year and two months of suspended imprisonment. The Center Party was fined €750,000, which was increased by the unpaid portion of a previous penalty, resulting in a total financial penalty of €1 million for the party.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:15

No-confidence motion against climate minister fails Updated

13:45

Estonia's Fibenol to build €700 million plant in Latvia

13:08

Estonia's Milrem launches HAVOC 8x8 robotic combat vehicle (RCV)

12:40

Center may appeal party's 'unfair' guilty verdict at European Court of Justice

12:31

Karis visits Finnish armored vehicle factory, nuclear power plant

12:02

Top court ruling likely to hinder electoral 'political tourism'

11:31

New Narva magnet factory poised to attract other firms to the city

10:59

Small islands mulling tourism tax plan

10:27

Expert: US-Ukraine minerals deal needs security guarantee to succeed

09:55

Rail carrier Edelaraudtee has not managed to restore freight volumes

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

26.02

Latvian carrier airBaltic to expand its Tallinn operations

26.02

Record number of big stars to play concerts in Estonia this summer

26.02

Agency recommends buying new PC after Windows 10 updates discontinued

25.02

President Karis spearheads AI-driven transformation in Estonia's high schools

26.02

Stefano Braghiroli: The Baltic states in the era of Trump's insecurity

25.02

Young researchers in Estonia: Degree aside, doctoral studies a well of skills

26.02

7 planets visible in Friday night's sky

26.02

Electricity prices remain high in Estonia due to minimal wind

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo