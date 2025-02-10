Center Party chair confident of meeting €1m fine through member donations

The opposition Center Party will not go bankrupt, party leader Mihhail Kõlvart said.

The party has been fined a million euros following the so-called Porto Franco case; Kõlvart said the party will be able to amass this sum, including via donations and membership fees.

The party began preparations for the fine a year ago by reducing expenses and developing both an operational and financial plan, Kõlvart said.

While he did not disclose details of that plan, several party members have been seen soliciting donations via social media, and, according to Kõlvart, party board members themselves are also ready to contribute.

Kõlvart himself has personally deposited €1,000 into the party's coffers, he said.

"Our board members are ready to secure our potential obligation with their own assets, meaning that a plan is in place. But of course, we also hope that people will support us," Kõlvart told "Aktuaalne kaamera."

The party is looking at various options, including a potential bank loan, the party chair said, adding: "We have time to make a choice."

While Kõlvart did not disclose how much money Center has been able to raise so far, he acknowledged that: "It is hard to say at any given moment how much money we have, because donations are coming in every hour, every minute, and the situation is constantly changing."

Kõlvart said he remains confident that the party will be able to pay the fine it has been hit with, but hopes to do so according to a payment schedule rather than within the 30-day deadline issued.

"We will definitely be able to pay the fine. We will certainly request a payment schedule, but we do not yet know what the decision will be," he said.

Not everyone shares Kõlvart's optimism, however, though these statements came mainly from high-profile former Center members.

Maria Jufereva-Skuratovski, now a Reform Party MP, said she doubted whether Center will be able to raise the money, and in fact will fold.

She said: "The party will go bankrupt, and a new political force will be formed out of it. This is my assumption and opinion because I do not really believe they will be able to find such a large sum in such a short period of time."

Raimond Kaljulaid (SDE), who quit Center back in 2019 following its entering into coalition with the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), also expressed doubts about the impact of the fine on the party's finances.

He noted that one million euros represents a significant portion of the funds the party is set to receive from the state until the next local elections later this year, and the next Riigikogu elections in 2027.

"The Center Party receives over €800,000 euros annually from the state budget," Kaljulaid noted.

In his opinion, Center will survive but should elect new leadership.

"Their strength lies in the fact that they still have significant support from the Russian-speaking population—over 50 percent. In that sense, it is not possible to write them off completely," Kaljulaid added.

The current case is not the first time in recent years where Center has appealed to members, both prominent and grassroots, to dig deep in order to meet fines.

In 2022, Center paid off €843,000 in what had been adjudged to have been an illicit donation, in respect of campaign work provided for it by an outside supplier a decade earlier.

Last week, the Supreme Court upheld a Tallinn Circuit Court ruling against the party, its former secretary general Mihhail Korb, and businessman Hillar Teder, which found them guilty of influence peddling during the development of the Porto Franco complex in the Old City Harbor area of Tallinn. When this scandal broke in January 2021, it prompted the resignation of then Center leader Jüri Ratas as prime minister.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!