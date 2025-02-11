Opposition submits no-confidence motion against prime minister

Riigikogu opposition parties on Tuesday will submit a motion of no-confidence in Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) calling his style of governance an abuse of trust.

The motion will be submitted by Isamaa, EKRE and Center.

Chairman of Center's parliamentary faction Lauri Laats said that Michal, as head of the government, has implemented a harmful energy policy. Laats believes it undermines Estonia's economic prospects and people's livelihoods while serving the interests of businesses linked to the sector.

"The implementation of this project will impose an additional burden of more than €2 billion on consumers, and according to the Estonian Academy of Sciences' Energy Committee, it poses a significant risk to Estonia's energy security. Such a large-scale decision was made within a narrow circle of three ministers without coordinating with the energy sector development plan or engaging in substantive dialogue with businesses and experts. No detailed assessments or justifications have been presented to the public," said Laats.

Chairman of Isamaa's Riigikogu faction Helir-Valdor Seeder added that the Michal-led government has repeatedly made decisions that weaken the competitiveness of Estonian people and businesses.

"The quality of the prime minister's leadership has been terrible and disastrous for the Estonian state – decisions are made within a narrow circle and incompetently," Seeder was quoted as saying in a Center Party press release.

EKRE Chairman Martin Helme said Michal has lied about his role in the funding decisions concerning the bankrupt airline Nordica.

"Kristen Michal has publicly claimed that, as Minister of Climate, neither he nor the then-government approved additional financial injections for Nordica. However, during his tenure, a loan allocation of 1.5 million euros was made to the company via EISA, which was carried out solely due to pressure from his ministry," noted Martin Helme.

The opposition also criticizes Michal for a legislative amendment that led to Keit Kasemets becoming Secretary of State.

Last month, ERR reported that the opposition was planning to submit a no-confidence motion against the prime minister.

At the time, Michal responded by saying that the former Center-Isamaa-EKRE coalition (2019-2021) – known as EKREIKE – had reformed.

"I accept the challenge from EKREIKE and respond that I stand with the government to ensure that Estonia does not fall into darkness, that new production emerges, and that enterprising people in a free country can implement new technologies for a wealthier and better future. I look forward to a substantive debate in the Riigikogu," Michal said.

Fifty-one politicians from the 101-seat Riigikogu will need to back the vote for it to pass. This is unlikely as the coalition has a majority of 66.

