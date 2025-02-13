Riigikogu no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Kristen Michal fails

A no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) initiated by opposition parties failed to pass a Riigikogu vote Wednesday, with 28 votes in favor.

At least 51 votes in favor would have been required for the motion to pass. A total of 94 MPs from the 101-seat chamber took party in the session devoted to the motion, but 66 abstained from the vote itself.

Isamaa chair Urmas Reinsalu, speaking for the motion's initiators, stated during the session that the prime minister had lost the trust of the opposition members who signed the motion, adding that the issue ran broader, including in the energy sphere.

"Criticisms of your energy and economic policies reflect the concerns of Estonian society, businesspeople, business organizations, and the dissatisfaction of experts. People who usually avoid politics are voicing their criticism," Reinsalu noted.

Reinsalu stated that the prime minister's energy policy does not align with Estonia's interests. "There is an attempt to push subsidized energy solutions onto society for an entire generation, leading to high electricity prices and risks to supply security," he said.

He also criticized Michal over tax hikes, the Nordica funding decision, and the appointment of the new secretary of state, among other issues.

The head of government himself assured the Riigikogu that he faced the no-confidence vote calmly, seeing a light at the end of the tunnel. "Economic analysts have said, based on the latest data, that Estonia's economic downturn is ending," he said.

Michal argued that to see growth, Estonia must produce cleaner, more affordable electricity than fossil energy, enabling new high-value-added and export-oriented industries.

The prime minister during his speech also stressed the need for nuclear energy to reduce electricity costs, while focusing on wind energy in the short term. He highlighted the importance of planning for nuclear, wind farms, and energy storage as part of a balanced system. He also emphasized the government's goal of ensuring security and stability for citizens and businesses.

A no-confidence motion in the Riigikogu requires at least 51 votes in favor. It can be initiated by 21 MPs. If passed against the government or Prime Minister, the entire government must resign. The coalition currently holds 66 votes, with six MPs switching from opposition to coalition.

Conservative People's Party of Estonia chair Martin Helme and Reform party MP Õnne Pillak were among those who spoke on during the motion's processing.

Although the government requested an extraordinary e-session, the no-confidence motion was not discussed during that session.

